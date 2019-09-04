Three Rivers has already spent $100,000 on a splash pad which is sitting in a storage shed due to lack of available installers and skyrocketing prices.
Three Rivers had possession of the equipment when council approved the purchase. However, when it was put out to tender, no companies bid on the project.
Originally Three Rivers had earmarked $62,000 for the project.
Coming in at $180,000 over budget is not reasonable, Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said.
The original estimate to complete the project was $154,000.
After an engineering firm looked at the project the costs, which would include earthwork, plumping and installation of a cement pad with a control room as well as washrooms and change rooms, increased to $250,000.
A decision was made to table any decision until an ad hoc committee can look deeper into the options to install the splash pad at the Wood Island’s Hill Children’s Park.
MWDC asks for funding to build pavilion
The Montague Waterfront Development Corporation proposes to build a 1,600 square foot facility on the waterfront to accommodate events for up to 100 people.
Three Rivers Town Council was presented with plans for the building at the Committee of Council meeting last week.
The town’s share of funding to build the $660,000 facility would be approximately $164,000.
Council will vote on providing the funding at the September council meeting.
New fire truck
for Cardigan
Cardigan Fire Department recently purchased a new truck at a cost of $150,000 and installed two 1,000 litre water tanks in the Launching area which will assist when answering calls in that area.
The fire department requested council back a loan for $318,000 for the consolidation of previous loans along with financing for the new truck.
Council agreed to vote on the ask at the September meeting.
Montague to house
new admin offices
New administrative offices of Three Rivers are estimated to be 6,000 square feet, according to a report prepared for council by independent consultant Roy Main.
A request to advertise for an existing building suitable within the borders of the former town of Montague was approved by council.
According to the Memorandum of Settlement from the amalgamation process last fall administration offices must exist in both Montague and Georgetown.
The next scheduled council meeting for Three Rivers is September 9 at the Lower Montague Community Centre.
