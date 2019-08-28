Tradition is deeply planted in the annual Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair and the bounteous harvest is evident in the success it has recorded for decades.
There’s nothing easy in the process of putting this grand weekend show together. Like any crop the fair takes many hands and a copious amount of planning and energy.
The time invested in preparations is front and centre in the form of food vendors, rides and games for the kiddies, spotlessly clean grounds, entertainment, the Queen of the Furrows event, and the host of animal exhibits and competitions - and last but by no means least, the plowing itself.
The fair is in fact a learning experience for visitors, newcomers and Islanders alike. The extensive variety of things to see and do can’t possibly be completed in a single day’s visit.
The Dundas Fair breaks the boundaries on tradition; it is community steeped through and through. Life skills are learned there as is leadership, strong work ethics, responsibility, sportsmanship and so much more.
The prize is more shiny than any trophy - it’s pride in every aspect of the late August presentation.
Thousands of people are faithful to the must-attend event. Some schedule vacations just to be there, visitors bring their curiosity to the grounds and Islanders re-unite with friends and neighbours.
Among the outstanding features is the smiles on the spirited volunteer’s faces and their willingness to help.
Among the youths (and adults) helping people park in the field adjacent to the fair was a young boy who admitted “yeah, it sure is a hot one,” but smiled ear to ear as he carefully guided rigs to their resting places. He was later seen on the grounds wearing the same contagious grin.
That folks is just a small fragment from the fair. To really appreciate it, plan to attend in August 2020.
One day - 80 pics
There are often stories behind the Day in the Life as Graphic photographers make their way across eastern PEI that never see print - mainly because they involve the photographers and are more amusing than newsworthy.
In hindsight we (Sara Deveau, Doyle Hachey, Charlotte MacAulay and myself) should have kept track of the number of dogs out and about last Wednesday.
There were canines of all colours, shapes, sizes and descriptions. It was a really humid day and many of the dog’s owners sought shade or beaches to help cool off their treasured furry family members.
Something in my neck of the woods that was also impressive was the prudence shown by a couple of kids.
One young fella who was playing at Kings Castle was leery about giving his name to a camera-wielding stranger.
Full marks to this lad for following protocol to the letter. Confirmation from the boy’s grandmother put him at ease. We ended up getting a great photo and his photo and name appear in the paper. Win-win for everyone.
Another day perhaps we’ll talk about the wasp bite, the child-size doll spiked to a tree and the broken eye glasses.
In the meantime we hope you enjoy the photos of your neighbours and visitors. The 2019 special section features about 80 photos of people going about their day on August 21.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
