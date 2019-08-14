Over the next two weeks, Acadians from the Maritimes and around the world will be celebrating their heritage during the sixth Congress Mondial Acadien being co-hosted by Prince Edward Island and southeastern New Brunswick.
Held every five years, the Congress is designed to celebrate the distinct Acadian culture in a variety of ways ranging from an economic forum to events in host communities like Souris to over 36 family reunions. The Souris events, which were held Monday, included an official opening with a speaker from the Cheverie family, music, Acadian and artisan demonstrations, guided tours of the town with a special emphasis on its Acadian past and a concert at the Rollo Bay Festival grounds featuring Christine Melanson and The East Pointers.
For many, the two weeks will offer a chance to celebrate a family and community history that is well known. For others, it will be a time to discover a heritage perhaps long buried in the distant past. Many of the events are being held in both English and French-- a reminder that many may have lost the first language of their grandparents or great grandparents. Events like the Congress are just one way that heritage is being brought to the forefront once again, not only in PEI but in areas as far away as Louisiana.
Meanwhile, the Native Council of PEI will be holding its annual pow wow at Panmure Island this weekend to celebrate Mi’kmaq culture with two days of music and dancing. Just a few weekends ago, the Caledonian Club continued a long-standing tradition in Scottish culture with the Highland Games competition.
Throughout the year, a host of other cultural events are held to not only mark what might be called the founding cultures of the province- Mi’kmaq, French, Scottish and Irish, but the cultures of the ethnically diverse population we have now become. Events like DiverseCity held in Montague earlier this summer come to mind.
Celebrating our diversity makes us stronger both as a province and a country. Just because we are proud of our ancestral heritage (whatever that might be), doesn’t mean we can’t be equally proud of our province or country. We are bombarded every day in both conventional and social media with images of what can happen when we as a society focus on what divides us. It seldom results in anything positive. Instead, destruction of property, physical and/or verbal abuse and injury and sometimes even death are usually the result.
Fortunately such incidents are rare in this part of the world but they do happen and we can ill afford to be complacent. We should all take opportunities like the Pow Wow and DiverseCity to learn more about the culture and traditions of our fellow Islanders. Understanding is a major step to acceptance-- something that is necessary to build a stronger society focusing on what unites us rather than what divides us.
Not only that, there is a really good chance that if you take in such events, you could actually enjoy yourself and meet some new friends in the process. It wouldn’t be the first time fun and learning went hand in hand. If you don’t believe me, just ask any teacher.
