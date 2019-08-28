Members of Three Rivers Council are uncomfortable with accepting a recommended pay raise.
A remuneration bylaw, which recommends $10,000 for mayor, $8,500 for deputy mayor and $7,000 per councillor was put forward to the September meeting for decision. However, some councillors would like to delay a decision until they know exactly what council will look like in future.
Councillor Cody Jenkins said because the current unit is made up of 12 members and a future council would likely have fewer he sees doling out the funds now as unfair to taxpayers.
“We are taking a large chunk of money out,” Councillor Jenkins said.
“I’m not saying we aren’t worth it, but that’s not the issue."
The make up of council going forward will be decided in November.
Councillor Alan Munro agrees.
“To me it is more about the council that is going to follow this council in three years."
“I’m okay with status quo as well.”
Council currently receives an honorarium stated in the former Town of Montague bylaw. The mayor receives $6,600 and councillors $5,100. There is no separate category for the deputy mayor or for mileage.
There is a clause for mileage in the proposed bylaw.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said she doesn’t see a problem with the actual amount for the time being but a mileage component is needed.
“If we don’t move anything ahead something has to be done about the mileage,” she said.
“I agree none of us came into this for the money, but we should move it ahead.”
Mayor Ed MacAulay said the work council does must be acknowledged.
“For the mayor and councillors both this term and in future remuneration does have to reflect the amount of time and energy that goes into it,” Mayor MacAulay said.
Councillor Cindy MacLean would like things to stay the same for now.
“I know I didn’t get in this because I was going to receive an honorarium,” she said.
“I got in it to better the communities.”
The first reading of the bylaw is expected to happen at the September meeting of council. Amendments could be made to the existing document prior to that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.