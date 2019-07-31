I am a retired teacher (math and science). I taught in Quebec and as the parents of many of my students were engineers or research scientists at Alcan, I had to be ready for some difficult questions. I read everything I could about both science and technology. It’s a habit I have kept so I do know something on the subject.
I am Christian bilingual Canadian, a Celt and an Islander, in that order.
We, the voters, need to make some important decisions. We can’t leave it to the politicians. Many, like Trump and Trudeau are clueless about everything.
We do need a carbon tax, a cap and trade. We do need the Trans Mountain pipeline so we can get a decent price from Asia. By the way, pay no heed to the self-appointed environmentalists who are financed by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Without a pipeline they could buy Canadian crude on the cheap, refine it and make a fortune on gas, diesel and jet fuel.
We need the Trans Mountain as a lever for dealing with Red China. They need oil so we might sell them some when they free our citizens and when they buy our canola, soy and meat. Yes, we need the pipeline. We do not need another Lac-Mégantic (rail disaster). We do not need or want Justin Trudeau and his merry band of incompetents to oversee any of this.
History will not be kind to Pierre Trudeau. He wasted an enormous amount of taxpayer’s money. Cape Breton, and other places are full of abandoned plants built by con artists on federal grants and abandoned when the grants ran out. This was after Trudeau senior had his high-tech idea. It was not followed up or supervised. He was a dilettante, who I believe never balanced a budget. He wasn’t stupid although on a lighter note, a lot of silly women, mostly from Ontario made a lot of his initials, calling him their PEI. Very funny in Quebec. In street French it means a small fart.
Initially the Liberals did not want P Trudeau, as an NDP’er and sometime journalist he wrote in Cité Libre that the Liberals were garbage. But Marchand and Pelletier wouldn’t go to Ottawa without Pierre. So the Liberals took him. Wow! Star power. He could get and hold power. After his retirement he and Chretien sabotaged the Meech Lake Accord and we came within less than 1% of losing Quebec in a referendum.
Liberals love famous fathers. Look at Robert Ghiz, silly Sheila Copps and of course Justin Trudeau, the actor who can deliver a good, even moving speech if someone writes it for him. The actor who skates around questions in Question Period and never answers the question. Then he launches into a song and dance about all the good things the Liberals are doing for us.
The attack ads on Trudeau are true but it should have noted the Vacation Island is owned by Aga Khan, who does business with the Canadian government. Conflict of interest SNC-Lavalin gave a lot of money officially to the Liberal party, unofficially through employees, only God knows how much. The charitable might think influence peddling by Justin.
What about Andrew Sheer? Certainly the attack ad saying he will cut health care like Doug Ford is nonsense. Like the hidden agenda on Harper I suppose they engage Canada.
So what can we do? More efficient cars and homes are a start but for transport we need hydro carbon fuel and steel mills and iron smelters need coal burning coal or hydro carbons produce carbon dioxide. What to do?
We can grow trees. Until the wood burns the carbon is sequestered or until the wood decays and produces carbon dioxide or even worse, methane. So bury the wood in an old mine. What will sequester carbon and the phosphorus in the wood; all living things? Still, growing lots of trees will help.
Politicians who are ignorant of science and technology refuse to admit the climate is changing at an accelerating rate. For example, in the last 10 years the sea level has risen two feet. Another 10 to 15 years and Trump’s south Florida estate will be salt swamp.
How long before PEI is an archipelago (our present hilltops would require even more energy, but producing and storing fuel until it is used would help enormously). By using advanced batteries and even more advanced charge storage (analogous to capacitors) like graphene we can store and move energy to where and when it is needed.
This truly synthetic can replace fossil petroleum. Maybe that’s why some oil producers in western Canada are showing a lot of interest in renewable energy.
Of course when we burn this fuel we put carbon dioxide back into the air.
To reduce the carbon monoxide would require even more energy, but producing and storing fuel until it’s used would help enormously. Whichever we do it will require all the money from the carbon tax and from oil sales and we do not want a fiscal incompetent like Justin to fritter it away.
James Reddin BSc B Ed,
Mount Stewart
