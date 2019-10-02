It was interesting to see Nova Scotia Premier Steven MacNeil speak out in an opinion piece last week ‘explaining’ to the public the ins and outs of what is happening with Boat Harbour and Northern Pulp’s proposed replacement for the effluent treatment.
The premier is adamant Boat Harbour will be cleaned up and the mill’s new facility will be built only with a science-based review.
One could say that should have been a given from the get-go and really shouldn’t be news to anyone.
But what he doesn’t comment on is the timing.
Boat Harbour is legislated to close in January 2020. The mill’s new treatment plan will not be ready by then so there is still a huge disconnect.
Both those facts leave many questions hanging despite the premier’s reassurances.
In fact Premier MacNeil’s statement “Fishers want to ensure that any effluent released into the Northumberland Strait will not harm habitat or stock,” is out of context.
The position fishers have held from the beginning is No Pipe in the Strait and that hasn’t changed. But as of late it has somehow gotten lost in the shuffle.
The fishers have never taken the position the mill should be closed. Nor have they touted their livelihood as more important than those of mill workers and forestry companies.
It is Northern Pulp’s responsibility to figure out how to stay in business without jeopardizing the livelihood of the fishers.
It is government’s job, both provincial and federal to make sure industries survive and thrive without one interfering with the other.
Charlotte MacAulay
