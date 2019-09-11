A tribute, by Roseanne Mossey, to Father Charlie Cheverie, who profoundly touched the lives of my family, the Island and so many people.
your heart’s music,
all embracing ... kindness
God within, a kindred spirit
gifted teacher, tender compassion
infinite miracle, a friend to everyone
glorifying God, with your every breath
words of wisdom...Heavenly guidance
wrapped in hugs, the song of our hearts
so wonderfully you, always reaching out
a delight to all ... oh that ever playful spirit
charismatic treasure, endearing radiance
each soul to soul encounter, where love grows
ever moving towards the other, the path to God
touching the world, so divine ... being the miracle
the joy in each moment shared, instrumental grace
in, with and through faith, truly a steward of creation
God’s light, always seen in your precious eyes and smile
a cherished handprint on our lives....ever near, always dear
Father Charlie ... a blessing to all, Amazing Grace
