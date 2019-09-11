Father Charlie

A tribute, by Roseanne Mossey, to Father Charlie Cheverie, who profoundly touched the lives of my family, the Island and so many people.

your heart’s music,

all embracing ... kindness

God within, a kindred spirit

gifted teacher, tender compassion

infinite miracle, a friend to everyone

glorifying God, with your every breath

words of wisdom...Heavenly guidance

wrapped in hugs, the song of our hearts

so wonderfully you, always reaching out

a delight to all ... oh that ever playful spirit

charismatic treasure, endearing radiance

each soul to soul encounter, where love grows

ever moving towards the other, the path to God

touching the world, so divine ... being the miracle

the joy in each moment shared, instrumental grace

in, with and through faith, truly a steward of creation

God’s light, always seen in your precious eyes and smile

a cherished handprint on our lives....ever near, always dear

Father Charlie ... a blessing to all, Amazing Grace

