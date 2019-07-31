In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, July 25 North Lake fishermen Sheldon G Coffin and Bernard M MacPhee pled guilty to possession of undersized lobsters.
On May 30 Fisheries Officers were conducting a compliance inspection at North Lake Harbour and found Mr Coffin, 78 of Souris Line Road, had 31 lobsters in his catch under 73 mm carapace size. He was fined $3,100 and given a licence suspension for the first three days of the 2020 spring lobster fishing season. Officers found 26 shorts (undersized lobster) in Mr MacPhee’s catch. The Priest Pond resident was fined $2,600 and also given a three day licence suspension for the 2020 season. All of the lobsters were returned to the water.
--------------------------------------------------
Chelsey Dawn Bourgeois, 25 of Cardross, was sentenced to a conditional discharge with 18 months probation on an assault charge she pled guilty to earlier this year.
The court heard that on April 19, Ms Bourgeois went to the victim’s house to check up on another individual. Ms Bourgeois was asked to leave by the victim who shoved her. A physical altercation ensued and at one point Ms Bourgeois bit the victim in the arm.
Conditions of the probation order include 100 hours of community service, paying $150 restitution to the victim for an ambulance bill, and having no contact with the victim.
--------------------------------------------------
Francis Heath Shepherd of Cardigan pled guilty to impaired driving and was sentenced to 23 days in jail.
On May 29 police received a call from a Montague business suspecting the accused was driving impaired.
Police stopped Mr Shepherd at Pooles Corner and he failed a roadside test.
Mr Shepherd was taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment where breathalyzer readings of 80 and 90 mg were taken.
In addition to jail time, Mr Shepherd was given a $1,000 fine and loses his driver’s licence for one year.
--------------------------------------------------
Amanda Marie Buell pled guilty to impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
On June 22 police responded to a hit and run accident on Byrne Road near Morell. A witness had taken down the licence plate number of the vehicle Ms Buell was driving and police caught up with her a few kilometres away.
Police said the accused was hesitant to pull over right away and they noticed slurred speech when she was handing over her registration and drivers licence.
Ms Buell admitted she drank a glass of wine before getting behind the wheel and told police she was on medication the day before for a hospital procedure.
Several attempts to get a breath sample failed. Since Ms Buell had admitted to drinking police were able to make the arrest without a sample.
The court heard when the accident occurred Ms Buell was turning left at a high rate of speed and hit the victim’s vehicle. Initially she did pull over as if to stop, but then drove away.
The matter was adjourned until August 22 for sentencing.
--------------------------------------------------
Madeline Gail Clements pled guilty to impaired driving and was sentenced to 25 days in jail.
On June 14 a motorist contacted 911 reporting the vehicle Ms Clements was driving had hit a guard rail and crossed the road.
Police encountered Ms Clements on another road a short time later and when they attempted a stop she sped up, driving 132 kms per hour in an 80 zone.
When Ms Clements did stop police found there was a child in the car and Ms Clements failed a roadside test. She was taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment where breathalyzer readings of 160 and 150 mg were recorded.
In addition to time in jail, Ms Clements was given a $1,500 fine, the minimum for impaired driving with an under-age passenger, and loses her driver’s licence for one year.
--------------------------------------------------
William David Sturgess, 36, of Montague was sentenced to 60 days in jail on charges of impaired driving, assault and breach of an undertaking.
On April 27 police arrived at the scene of a single vehicle accident near Commercial Cross. The accused was extremely agitated and taken to hospital by police. He was released on an undertaking to abstain from alcohol.
In the second incident on June 5 police were called to a parking lot in Montague where witnesses said Mr Sturgess had spit on and threatened the victim.
Mr Sturgess pled guilty to the offenses in court in June at which time a pre-sentence report was ordered.
In addition to jail, Mr Sturgess was given a $1,200 fine, loses his driver’s license for one year and will be on probation for 18 months.
--------------------------------------------------
Lindon Stephen Mahar was fined $1,750 for fishing winter flounder with a hoop net and fishing without a licence.
In the early evening of June 4 plainclothes Fisheries Officers observed the accused putting the net into the water from the wharf at North Lake Harbour. They later saw him board a boat and take something out of the water. When they approached the accused he ran, but was later found hiding in a storage container.
Officers confiscated two hoop nets and 55 fish. The fish were deemed to be worth $240.
--------------------------------------------------
Kyle Daniel Pollard was found guilty of two traffic offenses in a trial held without him being present.
Mr Pollard was scheduled for a trial, but didn’t show up for court. Crown counsel requested the trial go ahead.
The court heard details of the offense from Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn.
On May 5 when he was on patrol in an unmarked police car Sgt Gunn received a complaint that Mr Pollard was driving in the Murray River area without insurance.
Sgt Gunn caught up with Mr Pollard and subsequently found not only was there no insurance on the vehicle, but also no interlock system, a device which Mr Pollard’s license stipulates he must have in any vehicle he is driving as a condition of a previous impaired driving conviction.
The car was towed and Mr Pollard was given two tickets as well as two warnings for not having a valid registration or inspection on the vehicle.
At the trial, Judge Orr stated Mr Pollard was to pay $1,450 in fines and $150 in surcharges.
--------------------------------------------------
Katelyn Ann Jennings, 28 of Charlottetown, was sentenced to 80 days in jail on an impaired driving charge she pled guilty to on July 25.
Early in the morning on June 9 Ms Jennings lost control of her car while driving on a street in Montague and drove into the side of a house. There were no injuries to the residents, however through a victim impact statement the residents said they have trouble sleeping since the incident.
One of the residents, who relies on a wheelchair for mobility, said he is finding it hard as the motorized chair was damaged in the crash.
Ms Jennings’ insurance will pay for both the $1,400 wheelchair damage and the estimated $14,000 damage to the house.
When the crash occurred police arrived after the fire department and EMS, but were told by witnesses and Ms Jennings herself she was the driver.
In addition to time in jail, Ms Jennings was given a $2,000 fine, loses her license for two years and must write a letter of apology to the residents of the house she crashed into.
--------------------------------------------------
Torson Nicholas Ohlandt was sentenced to 75 days in jail on charges of theft, being at large and failure to appear in court.
Mr Ohlandt, 41 of Montague, pled guilty to theft of a vehicle and failure to attend court.
On June 18 the accused went to the victim’s house and pushed a four wheeler into the woods. The next day he came back and stole it. One of the victims pursued Mr Ohlandt in a car and when they caught up to him he returned the vehicle to the house.
Mr Ohlandt failed to attend court on July 4 to answer to the charges.
Mr Ohlandt has been in custody since July 13, but Judge Nancy Orr did not give him credit for time served. He was also given 12 months probation.
