The Golden Girls, who play out of Northumberland Arena in Murray River, are 2019 champions of the nine-team PEI Rec League. The Girls swept Pilot House in a three-game final series after finishing the season in third place. Teams in the league include Belfast, two teams in Morell, Souris, Georgetown, Montague and two in Rustico. Members of the Golden Girls include, back row, from the left, Alyssa Ferguson, Jess MacLeod, Tara Martin, Cloe Chapman, Jaquis Scaman, Victoria Marshall and Tionna Gordon. Front: Hope Higginbotham, Jenna White, Natalie White, Carol White, Dianne Ferguson and Kara White. Front: Goalie Courtney MacKay. Missing: Michelle Cuddy Vos and Robin MacDonald.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Olympics for powerlifting’ Alberton native heading to Sweden for first Worlds powerlifting competition
- On your mark, get set...
- Pepe la ... what?
- PEI Shellfish Association concerned about peat moss on East Bideford River
- Buchanan, Eileen And Peter
- Driver charged with failure to yield in Commercial Road crash
- Westisle students earn major scholarships
- Surprise gift brightens patient's day
- Chaisson, Brian Arie
- Gallant, Paul
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.