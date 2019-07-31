The Alley Stratford Athletics have moved into a three-way race for top spot in the Kings County Baseball League. The Athletics beat the Cardigan Clippers by a score of 6-1 Sunday in Cardigan.
Stratford opened up an early 4-0 lead after a two-run single by Jon Arsenault in the second inning. Brady Arsenault pitched six strong innings for the win. The Clippers had base runners on in almost every inning, however, Arsenault pitched his way out of several jams. The win moved the Athletics’ record to 11-6 and puts them in a second place tie with the Peakes Bombers. The Bombers have not played since July 10th.
Stratford beat the Charlottetown Jays 10-5 last Wednesday. Jays’ veteran Bubba MacDonald batted 3/3.
The Morell Chevies split a pair of games with the PEI Youth Selects last Friday. The Chevies won the opener on a five hitter by Darcy Affleck. Jarrod Laybolt went 2/3 with four RBIs. Duncan Picketts had two hits and three RBIs to propel the Selects to a 5-4 win in the nightcap. Taylor Larkin struck out 12 taking the complete game loss for Morell. The Chevies lead the league by a half game.
The Grant Thornton Tigers moved closer to a playoff position with a 9-0 thrashing of the Northside Gills Construction Brewers. Tyler Johnston pitched a complete game no hitter. Jordan Duffy went 3/4 with a double while Ben Ladner went 2/3 with a double as well. The win improves their record to 6-9, and only a half game back of the fourth place Clippers.
The race for the last playoff spot is starting to have an eerie resemblance to last year. The Brewers were dead in the water last year before rebounding to make the playoffs on the last day of the regular season. The Brewers went on to win their first ever KCBL crown. Fast forward to 2019, Northside starts the season at 0-8. Last Wednesday they defeated the Cardigan Clippers 3-1. Jason MacLean allowed three hits over five innings for the win. Nigel Fisher earned the save. The Brewers also won on Friday with an 8-7 win over Stratford. Combined with the loss to the Tigers, the Brewers are right back in this playoff race just two games back of fourth place.
Batting Leaders - Chevies’ Logan Gallant now leads the race at a .513 clip. Teammate Scott Harper moved down to second place batting .484.; Colin Myers of Peakes is third at .447 and rounding out the top five are Isaac Compton of the Brewers at .443 and Darcy Affleck of the Chevies at .429.
Other team batting leaders are Grant Thornton Tigers’ Jeremy Koughan .429,; Clippers Carter MacLellan .422 and Stratford’s Jonathon Arsenault .417.
Base hits - Gallant leads the league with 20 hits. Right behind Gallant is MacLellan with 19. Rob Phelan of the Bombers and Brewers’ Nick Ryan have 18.
Future games - The Chevies have a busy week starting Wednesday. They have an away game against the Tigers starting at 6:30 pm. At 8:30 pm, Morell will play a home game with the Charlottetown Jays. Both games are at Memorial Field. One other game starts at 6:30 pm and has Stratford travelling to MacDonald Field to take on a well rested Peakes Bombers.
Friday - The PEI Youth Selects host a pair at Memorial Field. At 6:30 pm they battle with the Athletics and after that game, they play the Tigers.
Sunday - The Chevies and Bombers play a double header in Peakes. Game one starts at 1 pm. Northside goes to MacNeill Field to take on the surging Stratford A’s. Game time is 2 pm. At 4 pm, there is a scheduled game at Cardigan between the Clippers and the Tigers.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Tyler Johnston of Grant Thornton Tigers tossed this year’s first no hitter. He also had five strike-outs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.