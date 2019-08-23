Long-time show bird competitor Trevor MacDonald hold his Black Wyandotte which was awarded Reserve Grand Champion in the poultry competition at the PEI Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair in Dundas on the weekend. With Mr MacDonald is this year’s judge, Andrew Greene, from Nova Scotia. It was his first time judging at the Dundas Fair where he was tasked with picking the top entries among 240 birds of a variety of breeds. Mr MacDonald is from Murray River. Heather Moore photo
