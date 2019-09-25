A $1,000 deductible on claims in the province’s disaster relief program following Tropical Storm Dorian has left one Caledonia resident perplexed.
What bothers Amy Swenson most is the fact she wasn’t told up front the deductible existed when she spoke with a Red Cross intake worker on the phone early this week.
Applicants however, can apply to have the deductible waived by providing information on their annual income.
“He was very nice, but I don’t think he knew about the deductible otherwise he would have told me ‘you don’t qualify,’ so he wasted my time and his,” Ms Swenson said.
The time on the phone was spent giving her a lot of the information, which is also available on the province’s website, but not once did he mention the $1,000 or the fact she could apply to have it waived.
Ms Swenson estimates she is out approximately $140 from the storm.
“I lost all the food in my fridge and I had to get someone to cut up some tree limbs across my lane,” she explained.
After her phone conversation, the application was sent to her in an email from the province. The first line on the document asks if the damage is over the $1,000 deductible. It goes on to say if yes, continue with the application; if no, you are not eligible do not complete application form.
Ms Swenson stopped there.
A second form was included in the email. This was an application to have the deductible waived but Ms Swenson didn’t look at it assuming she wasn’t eligible.
A spokesperson from the PEI Justice Department said the program is based on the federal EMO model and that is where the deductible comes into play.
Each waiver application is decided on a case-by-case basis, according to the spokesperson.
Ms Swenson said she will fill out the waiver but wonders why the process is so complicated.
“I don’t understand the logic of this,” she said.
“It would be nice to know what the criteria is before filling out more forms.”
“I can envision a family of four who lost $900 of food in their freezer that wouldn’t be eligible.”
