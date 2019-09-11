It took a little longer than expected, however, the Kings County Baseball League will begin its 2019 playoffs Wednesday evening. The Northside Gills Construction Brewers defeated Grant Thornton Tigers 8-1 in a one game tiebreaker to claim the fourth and final playoff spot.
The defending champions were in danger of being the first team to win the championship one year and miss the playoffs the next. Like last year they once again got off to a terrible start losing the first eight games of the season. They won 10 of their next 16 to earn a shot to defend their title.
The Brewers will now face their opponents from last finals, the Alley Stratford Athletics. Stratford should be heavy favourites but anything can happen in a short series.
The Brewers will missing the pitching of last year’s MVP, Jordan Stevenson. Mitch and Nick Ryan, along with Nigel Fisher will provide big bats. Fisher has pitched well this season along with rookie Isaac Compton and veteran Jason MacLean.
The Athletics have a solid pitching rotation. Dan O’Shea, Brady Arsenault who led the league along with Jon Arsenault will give the A’s plenty pitching depth. At the plate, there is Randy Taylor, Allister and Adam Smith and Shawn MacDougall. Add in some other tough outs and the A’s put in solid batting across the board.
The Peakes Bombers and the Morell Chevies renew an old rivalry that was prominent in the first 10 years of the 21st century. Troy Coffin and Taylor Larkin and Rookie of the Year Matt Barlow lead the pitching division. Batting champ, Scott Harper, Desi Doyle, Logan Gallant and the return of Jarrod Laybolt form a solid batting line-up. The Bombers have veterans Rob Phelan, Josh Coffin and Dillon Doucette leading them in the pitching department. League MVP Doucette is a dangerous bat as he easily won the home run title with seven. Other big bats include veteran Colin Myers and rookie Jake MacLaren. Both teams are equal in almost every category and this series is a toss-up.
Dillon Doucette took home league MVP honours as the league honoured some of the best at the annual KCBL banquet last Thursday at Peakes Tee. Premier Dennis King was this year’s guest speaker and presented the trophy in the name of his late father Lionel King. The trophy exemplifies hard work and dedication. Mitchell Power of the Bombers won this trophy in a close finish.
The Harry Hughes Memorial for top pitcher went to Troy Coffin. Matt Barlow captured rookie honours. The Trixie Dunn/Aquinas Ryan trophy for leadership and commitment to improving the league went to Karen Smith. She rules the social media part of the league in providing up to date info and as it happens events. The lovely Sharon Dunn was on hand to present this award in honour of her husband and good friend.
Premier King talked about the days of the KCBL, doing much coverage of the early years. He mentioned some people who provided the league with great entertainment over the years. Some players included, Ivan Hughes, Quen Johnston, Jeff Bell, Kenny MacIssac, Billy Connolly, Eddy Smith and Danny Carmichael. Before the dinner started Premier King, myself, President Lefty Dunn and treasurer Jeremy MacDonald gave our own version of the Four Tellers as we swapped stories of league games from the past.
The league has finished another year of players earning free pizza as Player of the Week. Thank you to Mike Waugh and Domino’s Pizza for their yearly contributions.
Playoffs are scheduled to begin on two fronts on Wednesday. Times and places to be announced. Hope everyone got through the gales of Hurricane Dorian safe and sound.
