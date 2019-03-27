Islanders appear just days away from a provincial election guaranteed to be unlike any other in Island history. For the first time third parties have a realistic shot of upending the historical ping-pong match for control between Liberals and Tories.
Navigating the treacherous path to ballot box success is the task of Liberal Premier Wade MacLauchlan, PC Dennis King, Green Party Peter Bevan-Baker and NDP leader Joe Byrne. How they promote their strengths while minimizing weaknesses is the key to electoral fortune.
Here’s a primer on what each faces.
MacLauchlan carries the weight of trying to win the fourth Liberal majority in a row, a feat that would equal Alex Campbell in Island history books. Since coming to power MacLauchlan has avoided the scandals of the Ghiz years, but his failure to put a clear line of distinction with the former administration on issues like e-gaming and PNP has hurt his credibility. The premier’s record of centralizing decision making for both health care and education with phoney public oversight are examples of what frustrates ordinary Islanders.
The premier’s personal popularity runs far behind the party. His strength is administration. Population growth has easily exceeded our regional neighbours. The economy is humming along and there has been a string of positive announcements. But none seem to be helping, especially in rural areas, and it could get worse for Island Liberals with the considerable decline in support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The premier must convince skeptical Islanders that experience, management and policy matter. And he must do it while attempting to build rank and file enthusiasm and simultaneously taking a low profile in promoting the Liberal record.
Dennis King has taken the reigns of a party which over the past decade has put more effort into internal squabbling than becoming a government in waiting. King stumbled out of the gate, badly mishandling a tweet storm of his own making that insulted ordinary Islanders, rural Islanders and women. Overnight he squandered a mountain of potential goodwill. His biggest challenge is winning it back.
But how?
If there was a likability metre, King could be on top (minus the people he’s insulted). But thus far he has avoided the substance of running government, opting instead for a heart connection strategy. It’s not without risk. The tag line ‘It’s about people’ can be construed in different ways - like when it wasn’t about people.
Given King’s long history in the Tory backroom there are ample examples when blind support of party and rhetoric came first: His decision to muzzle all caucus members and candidates in the aftermath of his tweet crisis, being a cheerleader in the amalgamation debate for Tory disinformation while offering no solutions for the issues rural communities face, supporting the petty nastiness of Stephen Harper including changes to the EI system.
In every instance, King put party ahead of people. His strategy works if he can convince Islanders that nice is good enough to be seen as the agent of change. It fails if the electorate believe record and substance matters.
Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker enters the election with seemingly the strongest hand: Public enthusiasm, a strong lead in the polls and a perception that Islanders believe he will do politics differently. We’ve seen this scenario before in Atlantic Canada with Alexa McDonough as NDP leader in Nova Scotia. She routinely was the most popular leader in the province and polls often pointed toward an NDP breakthrough. But she could never get the party past three seats as voters consistently opted for the devil they know. Liberals and Tories hope history repeats on PEI.
Bevan-Baker is the Green Party. Its fortunes will rise and fall on Islanders voting for local candidates they may not know well as a proxy for supporting Bevan-Baker. That’s risky.
In 2015 the Greens flew under the radar. Not any more. Can Bevan-Baker transfer poll support into actual votes? How will he hold up to the pressure of a campaign when he is the focus of attacks from the two old line parties that will push a narrative the party is too risky for the economy and rural PEI? Will the Green platform be seen as moderate or extreme?
In 2015 it was criticized for suggesting Island farms can be profitable at five acres. For the Greens to enjoy true growth it must strike a middle-of-the-road balance that recognizes you can not simply change Island agriculture overnight. The party must respect that rural PEI is the primary cog of the provincial economy and any attempt at change must be balanced.
As the fourth party, the NDP is often ignored. But it is doing exactly what it must if it hopes for a breakthrough. There is a record, but still modest, election fund. A detailed platform has been released. Leader Joe Byrne is working hard in District 12, which is shaping up as a three or four way toss up. He has a shot of winning. If fair winds blow, the NDP hope even former leader Herb Dickieson can ride an anti-incumbent sentiment back to the provincial legislature. The party is focussing limited resources on ridings with a realistic shot of winning, unlike 2015 when sparse resources were spread across the whole Island.
The primary challenge is getting Islanders to give them a fair look when it seems so many are turning to the Greens as the party of change.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
