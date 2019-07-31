A group of residents opposed to the development of a second wind farm in Eastern Kings have hired a lawyer in an effort to see the proposal stopped until existing laws are respected.
The residents have formed a non-profit organization, Eastern Kings Community Association Ltd (EKCA).
Their lawyer, Peter Ghiz, states in a letter forwarded to the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings that both council and the PEI Energy Corp are proceeding with actions that are illegal in that they don’t follow regulations set out in both the municipality’s development bylaw and the Municipal Government Act.
Council’s lawyer, Geoff Connolly, also received a copy of the letter.
Before EKCA was formed some community members voiced concerns over the project that would see at least seven new wind turbines erected in the area. They also disapproved of the way council was handling the matter.
Deputy Mayor Danielle Elliott acknowledged on Tuesday that they did receive the letter.
“We are not prepared to comment on (the letter) right now,” Ms Danielle Elliott said.
The letter addresses several issues and a demand to cancel a public meeting set for Wednesday, July 31.
“We are meeting with our lawyer today (Tuesday) and as of right now the meeting on Wednesday is still ago,” Ms Elliott said.
The public meeting was called by council last month in response to a preliminary application for a development permit put forward by PEI Energy Corp to establish the wind farm. PEIEC is also asking the council for a variance in the bylaw to put the windmills in a specific area.
The current bylaws of the community indicate no large-scale wind turbines shall be permitted within two kilometres of the shore.
In the letter EKCA states neither group has the legal right to move ahead with the process.
“The bylaws clearly contemplate that applications can be made only by property owners within Eastern Kings. It also appears a request for a variance must be made in respect of each development by the owner of each affected property. There is no provision that permits a person who does not own a property within Eastern Kings to apply for a variance in respect of that property. Therefore, under section 2.5 (2) of the by-laws, the Energy Corporation lacks standing to apply for the variances it seeks, and its application is a nullity.”
PEIEC does not own the land where it proposes the development.
The letter goes on to say if council continues to accept the preliminary application that document doesn’t comply with the bylaw in that it does not contain a completed environmental assessment.
It is stipulated both in the bylaw and under provincial law that an environmental assessment be in place before any wind turbine construction can begin.
The bylaws of the community specific to wind turbines were established after a 30 megawatt wind farm was established in Elmira in 2007.
It was “to ensure any development will be substantively assessed to ensure it is in the interests of all parties that may be affected by it,” the letter states.
EKCA also states in the letter that Mayor Grace Cameron and Councillor Bernadette MacInnis are in a conflict of interest in participating in any wind turbine discussion or decisions as both either have immediate family or they themselves own property in the area where the Energy Corp proposes to put the wind turbines.
In May both Mayor Cameron and Coun MacInnis stepped away from a meeting after council received a letter from resident Don Humphrey calling out the conflict.
However, both were present at the most recent council meeting where wind talks were on the agenda.
The letter states their conduct is governed by 96 of the MGA which lays out the rules for conflict.
The letter also addresses the fact council as a whole have conducted closed meetings on the subject which the EKCA believes is contrary to requirements in the MGA.
“It is unsettling that the Council is not disclosing any information about what is being discussed or what has been resolved during these closed meetings,” the letter states.
The public meeting is scheduled for 7 pm Wednesday.
