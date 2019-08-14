The Northside Communities Initiative group is excited to announce former Toronto Blue Jay and Montreal Expo, Matt Stairs, as this year’s head table speaker for the Morell Sportsman’s Dinner.
Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Stairs had a long and illustrious career as a player, coach and colour commentator in Major League Baseball.
Stairs debuted on May 29,1992 with the Montreal Expos and ended his playing career on July 22, 2011 while playing for the Washington Nationals. In between those two dates, Stairs played with 11 other major league teams, including the Blue Jays in 2007-08 and with World Series champs, Philadelphia Phillies in 2008-09.
Stairs has assembled many great moments and stats throughout his career. Here are just a few. He was a World Series champ with the Phillies in 2008. He still holds the record for most pinch hit home runs, 23, in MLB history and in Game 4 of the 2008 series, his pinch hit homer off Dodger closer Jonathon Broxton in the NLCS is still recognized as one of the most memorable homers in Philly history. Stairs had a .262 career batting average, 265 total home runs and 899 RBI’s. In 2015 Stairs was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.
Matt, his wife Lisa, and three children, Nicole, Alicia and Chandler, live in Fredericton where he has been head coach of the Fredericton High School hockey team since 2012.
NCI group is honoured to present Islander Eddie Smith with the 2019 NCI Recognition of the year Award.
Over the years the Peakes resident has done tireless work, not only in the world of baseball, but with volunteer work in his community. Eddie joined the KCBL’s Peakes Bombers at the age of 15 as an outfielder, and went on to play shortstop for the next 14 years, winning numerous top batting titles along the way.
In 1966 he took over as Bombers coach, and later was co-coach with Louie Murphy. In 1993 Eddie began playing with the PEI Die Hard Oldtimers, competing in numerous tournaments and against various teams from across Canada.
Eddie and his wife Betty have three children, Karen, Alan and Chrissy.
This year’s dinner is being held at Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort on August 25th with doors opening at 6:00 pm and the dinner at 7:00 pm. Emcee for the evening is the always entertaining, Rob Barry, and the question and answer session will be conducted by Bill McGuire.
Tickets are $100 a person or a corporate table can be purchased for $1200, seating 10 people. To purchase tickets you can contact Kip or Mary Leah Doyle at 902-961-2668 or 902-629-5324. Tickets are also available at the Morell CO-OP.
