As of press time Tuesday the MV Confederation was still out of service.
An issue with the engine controls on the ship led to a harder than normal docking Sunday afternoon at the Wood Islands ferry terminal.
“The contact with the dock was not a collision or violent,” Don Cormier, VP, Operations and Safety Management with Northumberland Ferries, said.
There was no damage to the vessel, he added.
“It’s been reported to me that officers on vehicle decks didn’t feel anything.
“Further to illustrate the extent of any impact or lack of impact, motorcycles on deck didn’t move.”
It is the second time this season there has been a technical fault with the controls of the ship’s propulsion system.
“The source of previous propulsion control problems was repaired and has not re-occurred,” Mr Cormier said.
“However, although the source of the problem is not the same, the challenge today is also with the new propulsion control system.”
This control system was completely upgraded this spring by the engine manufacturer Wartsila.
On Monday efforts by both maintenance crew and technical experts from the manufacturer did not result in the satisfactory performance of the vessel’s propulsion control system.
A specialist was expected to be on site Tuesday.
The MV Holiday Island ferried traffic alone on Sunday afternoon, all day Monday and into Tuesday, sailing five round trips per day.
“We hope to resume normal service as quick as possible,” Mr Cormier said.
Exactly when that would happen could not be confirmed on Tuesday.
