Anyone paying attention during the lead-up to the provincial election last spring will know that our premier, Dennis King, was paying attention and actually quite vocal and resolute in his acknowledgement of and intention to rectify the continuous exploitation of loopholes in the Land Protection Act (LPA). King was in attendance at the land grabbing forum hosted by the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Land on February 23rd. During the election campaign he was adamant in all his responses concerning the LPA that, if given the opportunity, he would close those loopholes. In the following quote from the Leaders Forum the Coalition hosted on April 9th, he demonstrates a clear understanding of the problem and solution.
“Its design (LPA) was to limit the size of corporations to 3,000 acres. Interlocking in the same family name extending over the 3,000 acre limit was never the intent, and in fact I believe Angus MacLean would be very disappointed to see how the LPA has not been enforced to the level that it should be. I would like to go back to remember what the spirit and intent is ... I think we have to do a review. I think we have to recognize what the loopholes are; not just close them, but enforce them, and in the spirit of Angus I would love to be in a position to do that.”
So, Mr King is now premier and many Islanders were convinced he would be dealing with this issue as promised. During the spring legislature sitting, Official Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic, Michele Beaton asked Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson whether he thought the spirit and intent of the act had been followed in a recent transaction of land leasing to Irvings, to which he responded that indeed they had. When she later asked Thompson about rumours that a deal was in the works for Irving to purchase land in Bedeque, he replied, “This government doesn’t operate on rumours.” His responses indicate he has much to learn about the LPA.
In August, Rebecca Irving, daughter of Mary Jane Irving, purchased a 2,200 acre parcel of land in Bedeque area, the purchase of which had been vetoed last year. Irving lawyer, Geoffrey Connolly admits they used a “loophole” in the LPA in order to justify this transaction. It seems it was not approved by IRAC.
Minister Thompson says he is looking into it, and the premier has not made a statement. Our group, the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Land, sent the minister a request in early June in order to introduce our group and its concerns around land use. We have had no response.
What are islanders to think? Many are fearful this government is reneging on its election promise to stop this abuse of our land. We fear that King, like many premiers before him, has decided to throw his support behind corporations like Irvings, rather than our small farms the LPA was designed to protect. Admittedly, this government is new and we acknowledge it takes time to get ministers up to speed on policy, etc, but in the name of transparency, the minister or premier, or both, need to let us know what they are doing about this continued abuse. If there is one thing we islanders know all too well, it is that words ring hollow unless action follows them. We need transparency and action and we need them now. Otherwise we are left to draw our own conclusions.
Joan Diamond,
On behalf of the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Land
