Dorian swept across eastern PEI Saturday night leaving a path of downed trees, power outages and property damage.
A portion of the metal roof of Beck’s Furniture, a large three story building on the Montague waterfront, was blown off. Full extent of damage is not yet known.
A tree crashed onto a truck in Lower Montague, just one of an untold number that snapped in the face of tropical storm winds.
Power was lost for thousands at 4:30pm Saturday. As of 9am Sunday it had not returned.
The Graphic will update as the recovery progresses.
