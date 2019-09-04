Your child is waiting roadside for the school bus. It rolls up, stops, red lights are flashing. Would you pass that bus?
For everyone’s sake, the answer should be an emphatic no.
But the issue is people do pass buses illegally - daily. We hear about the drivers who are caught but how many close calls are there? How many motorists pass illegally and get away with it while the bus driver is busy protecting their young charges - their number one responsibility.
The laws on PEI have changed. What was once a fine and some demerit points for illegally passing buses has escalated to the loss of your driver’s license, plus a fine and demerit points.
The change is indicative of a problem - an extremely serious one.
According to PEI’s Highway Safety Division, as of the end of June, 18 drivers illegally passed school buses. The big yellow rigs will be back on the roads this Thursday and there are still four months left to go in this year. Those are startling statistics.
Clearly infractions are on the rise: in 2018 there were 15 cases and 12 in 2017. The previous year there were 14 and in 2015 three drivers broke the law by illegally passing a school bus.
Obviously distracted driving has come into play or recklessness is becoming the norm.
Consider the number of drivers you meet on the road with their heads bowed. They aren’t looking for loose change; they are using their cellphone and not paying attention to anything around them, just themselves.
Put those same heedless people on roads shared by school busses and it’s just a matter of time before a tragedy occurs.
To repeat the opening paragraph: if your own child was driving down the road on their bike or walking would the text coming in on your phone, or your reply to it, be more important than a life?
It’s revolting to think so many drivers regularly text behind the wheel - and in so doing give precedence to technology over human lives.
You can always return a call, but you can’t return a life.
Security for students and staff
With students heading back to the classroom, the soon-to-be availability of cannabis edibles comes to mind.
Is the province giving any thought to security in schools to protect students from someone inadvertently bringing edibles into their classroom?
As the TV commercial says “weed is a thing now.” Well in October edible cannabis products will be a thing too.
It’s parent’s responsibility to monitor inventory inside their own homes but mishaps could happen, especially if the cannabis items are in the form of gummy bears, cookies or anything else that appeals to youth’s unabating appetites.
Youths ingesting cannabis, deliberately or otherwise, has potential consequences both medically and mentally.
So how could this be monitored in the schools?
That’s the province’s responsibility since they are the ones profiting from the sale of cannabis.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
