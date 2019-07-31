“Still trying to sell those books, is he?” My Aunt Evelyn inquired dubiously as she wheeled over to the merchandise table.
You could be forgiven, if based on her comment, you concluded that my Aunt Evelyn Hughes wasn’t exactly taken with my writing or storytelling style. I’m not really sure where she came down on my singing either, but the odd surly remark aside, she was supportive of my music. She dutifully attended at least a few of my concerts each year. When I come to think of it, surly and dutiful are two very different words that both describe my aunt very well.
I always really liked my Dad’s eldest sister, Evelyn. She did have a pretty ‘crusty’ exterior, and she was known to dole out her strong opinions often. If you’re the type who doesn’t let a bit of criticism bother you, though, you might discover the kind, generous and loyal spirit that was the true nature of my aunt.
“I didn’t know Evelyn well, but I did very much enjoy meeting her in the hospital in recent weeks,” started Father Gerard Chaisson. He conducted Aunt Evelyn’s funeral mass in Corran Ban. He, too, eluded to the “tough outer shell” he encountered upon meeting my aunt. He also expressed that he went on to discover a “truly beautiful woman of deep faith”. It seemed to me that, in the short time he knew her, the priest had gained considerable insight into Evelyn’s life. I often wondered if that tough shell along with her strong faith were forged from life’s trials and tribulations.
In a similar fashion, I also wondered if her kindness was inspired by the many blessings in her life. She was blessed with a wonderful husband. Edwin Hughes was a real gentleman in every sense.
“Edwin Hughes is the coolest customer I’ve ever known,” my father would say. And then, uncharacteristically, he would add this slight critique, “He would have to be ... married to Evelyn all these years!”
Together, Evelyn and Edwin raised a large family that went on to have great success, and families of their own. Evelyn also had a storied career in nursing, and anecdotes of her kindness while plying her trade were abundant.
I recall the generosity and hospitality she extended to my sister while she was going to university in New Brunswick. Evelyn and Edwin were living in the Moncton area at the time, and invited Ronita to stay with them on the weekends. Before the days of Confederation Bridge, travelling back to Prince Edward Island was more of an ordeal, and not always an option. Home-cooked meals and family support proved to be great remedies to my sister’s homesickness during her first stints away from home.
In my columns, I have always tried to showcase the positive attributes of the Island characters I write about. So you may wonder why I would reference my aunt’s bluntness in writing about her. Why would I bring up what could be viewed as a negative characteristic of the aunt I hold in such high regard.
I included the perceived ‘flaw’ because I believe even good people are complicated. I have faith there is room for both strong opinions, and kind hearts in the great beyond. And if there’s copies of The Graphic laying around, Aunt Evelyn is likely rolling her eyes while reading Eddy’s Picks.
******
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground concert series continues at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner this Thursday, August 1 at 8 pm. This week hosts Fiddlers’ Sons welcome The Grace Notes with Katie McGarry as their special musical guests.
The Grace Notes formed in 2016 as the house band for the Trailside Café’s Hillsborough River Gospel Brunch series. Dressed in their Sunday best, members Nick Doneff (electric guitar), Josée Champoux (acoustic guitar), and Sam Langille (upright bass) blend old-time gospel, rhythm & blues, and country styles. Ontario native Nick Doneff has become a staple on the PEI music scene. After building a reputation as a busy sideman and multi-instrumentalist for Island favourites such as Nudie and Liam Corcoran (Two Hours Traffic), Doneff has now emerged as an independent singer and songwriter following the release of his self-titled debut album.
Sam Langille has deep family roots in music. His parents are both Island musicians, and his aunt is renowned singer songwriter Kelley Mooney.
Katie McGarry will be filling in on vocals for the trio’s Thursday performance at Kaylee Hall. Her first album, My Side of Town, was nominated for two Music PEI awards. She is the 2011 Music PEI recipient of the Lynn Grishko Bursary. It is awarded annually to a deserving up and coming female singer/songwriter from PEI.
Together, The Grace Notes perform uplifting music and stories in a sincere down-home fashion. The Kaylee Hall is located at the intersection of Routes 3 and 4 near Montague. There will be a canteen service, 50/50 draw and CDs and books available for purchase from the performers. Admission is cash at the door.
