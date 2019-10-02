The following letter was sent to James Aylward, PEI Minister of Health and Wellness and ccd to Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island; Darlene Compton, Deputy Premier, MLA for Belfast-Murray River and Cory Deagle, MLA for Montague-Kilmuir
Dear Honourable Minister;
It is as the Minister of Health and Wellness that I write to you today. I am not a member of your riding, but I am copying this letter to my current MLA Cory Deagle, the Honourable Darlene Compton who will soon be my MLA when I move to Little Sands with my family, and the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island.
For the past year, I have been visiting my family doctor in Souris on a very regular basis. I have not had a great year health-wise and, looking back, these issues reach back many years. Since last fall, the symptoms have been increasing in both duration and intensity including physical pain, exhaustion, a compromised immune system and a very long list of symptoms that have taken their toll on my overall health and well-being.
I know most of you socially, especially through music. You have known me for years as a busy Island performer and promoter of Island culture. I am also a mother of three and like everyone else, have worked full-time and volunteered within my community. You probably think of me as being energetic, happy and outgoing. That, however, has changed.
I’m exhausted, drained, losing interest in participating in my usual activities and interests and am now not able to work outside the home. People still see me out playing music, getting groceries or doing things with my family. But what they don’t see is the two days after a performance that I can barely move pain-free, or the amount of sleep it takes in order to be able to go out.
My doctor is very intelligent, thorough, caring and has always shown an interest in knowing the details of my life when looking at my overall health. For the past year we have done extensive blood work and ruled out many potential causes for my symptoms. In July, along with a very intense amount of blood work, a Lyme test was requested, the blood drawn and sent away to be tested. That was July 25th. My doctor also sent a referral to the internal medicine doctor who diagnoses things like MS, Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Yesterday we found out that Dr. German, the Infectious Disease Specialist with Health PEI, would not approve the test be done without proof of a tick bite. Apparently, he does not trust our doctors enough to know they don’t just request these types of tests for the fun of it. Because I still have not gotten an appointment with the internal medicine specialist and because the Lyme screening hasn’t been done, two months have gone by that I have not worked, that I have been worrying and that my condition, whatever it may be, has been allowed to get worse. If the internal medicine specialist requests the Lyme screening be done, however, it will be without any questions asked or any proof of a tick bite. This undermines our family doctors and ties their hands in a very disturbing way.
According to the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation, during its nymph stage, a tick is only about the size of a period at the end of a sentence. Many people are infected by nymph ticks, but don’t suspect Lyme disease because they don’t recall being bitten. In fact, 50 per cent of people infected don’t remember being bitten and less than 50 per cent of people will get any over-emphasized rash.
Lyme Disease is becoming a HUGE issue in the Maritimes and in PEI, even if the province wants to bury its head in the sand about it. Your residents are getting sick and there is nothing being done to help them. They are being forced out of the province and out of the country to find help. Presently, our pets are being taken care of better than we are when it comes to Lyme. They can be vaccinated against it annually and there are monthly parasite controls that protect them against the disease. If an animal presents with Lyme like symptoms, a veterinarian can have the test done and if comes back positive, is able to the treat the pet.
But not us. Why? Why do we have to jump through hoops and be literally hanging at the end of our mental ropes trying to get the help we need to figure out what is wrong with us? Why are we treated like we are crazy hypochondriacs??
The Lyme screening for me was not requested on a whim. It was after a very long period of time, after looking at many other causes and was ordered in conjunction with seeing a specialist to rule out any other possible diseases. Why is it so impossible that it could be Lyme? Why is it more likely to be MS, Lupus or Rheumatoid Arthritis? Wouldn’t it be just as easy to do the Lyme test and find out for sure? Yes, Lyme is hard to diagnose, but so are so many other things. It’s very understandable why it is hard to diagnose Lyme Disease. But why is the province pretending it’s not an issue or even a possibility here? We know we have animals diagnosed with Lyme Disease. We know from studies that we do in fact have ticks here and that a percentage of them do carry the Lyme bacteria. We know it’s a huge issue for our neighbours in Nova Scotia as well.
Health PEI is acting very irresponsibly, carelessly and in total disregard to the health and wellbeing of Islanders.
As I said earlier in my letter, I know most of you. And I had faith enough in you to support you becoming our government. I know you are all good people and I have faith now that you will all do the right thing and start addressing the issue of Lyme Disease in Prince Edward Island. This should be a top priority for the province, especially for our Minster of Health and Wellness and especially for the Darlene Compton, whose riding is most affected by this disease.
I implore you to address this issue. Please do whatever is in your power to make this right. There are Islanders suffering and it will only get worse. Please do the right thing and make the Lyme screening test more available and ensure we are using the latest technology, testing methods and knowledge to ensure that Islanders are properly taken care of.
With high hopes and expectations,
Sheila MacKenzie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.