The clock is winding down on this year’s season of curling and what a great year it was. Membership at the Montague Club is up over 10 per cent and it’s so refreshing to see a few teams under 30-years old. For those of you watching curling on TV we have something for everyone at our club so why sit at home and watch, come out and join us next year.
On Monday night Paul Morrison, Bernie Holland, Adam Nabuurs and Joanne Holland received a rather solid thrashing at the hands of the Golden Girls. The Girls led by Tammy Dewar, Marlise O’Rourke, Mary MacDonald and Tom O’Rourke almost skunked Paul.
In Tuesday Night Mixed the game of the night was between George Koke, Darlene London, Shane MacDonald and Judy Koke playing against Thomas Annear, Jessie Annear, Adam Nabuurs and John Nabuurs. It was a great game but George won in the end.
With Competitive League over I could finally focus on trivia. This, however, didn’t do me much good this week as I don’t think my team got half of our questions right - but we had fun. Alena Buchanan was our weekly winner but with everyone away on Spring Break our pot was down considerably so I’m hoping it rebounds this week. The jackpot starts at $14,910 and the King of Clubs will be held on Wednesday, March 27 this week only.
I made a mistake this year in the PEI Credit Union Kings County Cup spiel. I opted to play on a Montague team rather than with Souris who were the dominate force. The Souris players took the cup and the glory home but we all had a lot of laughs. Maybe next year I’ll pick the right side.
Drop by the club this weekend for the 41st Annual Milk Can. Between curling and entertainment it should be a great weekend.
Also I’d like to give a shout out to Larry Richards who is playing on Team PEI at the Canadian Seniors in British Columbia. All the best Larry.
(0) comments
