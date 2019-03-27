No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in Commercial Cross Saturday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of Whim Road and the Commercial Road just after 10:30 am, when a vehicle on the Whim Road allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a second vehicle travelling south on the Commercial.
Police, Island EMS and Montague Fire Department were called to the scene and traffic was held up in both directions for about 15 minutes while one of the vehicles, a white, late model SUV, was loaded onto a flatbed trailer and removed.
The driver who is accused of failing to yield has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act, Kings District RCMP Constable Steven MacNeill with the Montague Detachment, said.
