Auricular acupuncture provided at the Montague Community Mental Health Office is now only available to clients with a doctor’s prescription. A change that could leave some out of the picture.
Mount Vernon resident Constance Neil, who has used the services of the health office, is perplexed as to why the rules have changed.
The change took place when the province stumbled on regulations in the Health Act - more specifically that acupuncture can only be performed by LPNs, RNs or physicians because the application is below the dermis and must be under prescription.
From the information Mrs Neil has gathered the treatment was discontinued because an Occupational Therapist group had made an inquiry about offering more acupuncture to clients, not less.
“I don’t know how something can be in place for 15 years to have another health section in the government question it and it be taken away,” Mrs Neil said.
Health PEI has indicated Mental Health and Addictions is reassessing its capacity to provide acupuncture services across PEI.
The service was modified in late June.
While individuals can still take advantage of acupressure and a meditation session, that doesn’t have the same affect, according to Mrs Neil.
“You go in and they put a seed in your ear - they suggest when you are feeling anxious or in discomfort you apply pressure to the seed,” she said.
Acupuncture has a lasting effect from 24 to 48 hours, she added.
“I found doing the acupuncture for me was calming,” Mrs Neil said, explaining how she used the free service back in 2005 to help quit smoking and again several times a week since 2018 to address anxiety.
Mrs Neil is one of several people who used the daily sessions for a variety of reasons.
“The acupuncture offered in Montague was to five points in the ears, which helps with anxiety, depression, mental health issues and especially addiction of any nature,” she said.
When it was no longer available at the Montague Health Centre in June she began asking why.
At first she said she was told the service could be provided with a doctor’s note.
But then Mrs Neil said she was told she could go to Mount Herbert, the provincial Addictions Centre, and take advantage of their acupuncture program, which apparently isn’t affected by the recent regulation discovery.
According to information from Health PEI sent to The Graphic, RNs and LPNs work within Community Mental Health and Addictions in the Montague area and can provide acupuncture services for clients who have obtained a prescribed order by their primary care provider.
“It has been frustrating and something has to be done,” Mrs Neil said. “What about all the people who have severe mental problems? How are they supposed to cope?”
“I think people should be aware about something like this, it has been so beneficial for so many and has now been pared down.”
