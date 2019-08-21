Arson hasn’t been ruled out following an early morning blaze that destroyed a family’s home on the Valleyfield Road Sunday morning.
“It is a possibility,” Kings District RCMP Sergeant Howard Fitzpatrick said. “We are still looking into it so we are not releasing anything on that right now.”
The Provincial Fire Marshall’s Office attended the scene and has turned the investigation over to the RCMP.
When the Montague Fire Department, which responded to the call at 3:30 am, arrived all of the occupants were out of the two storey structure, according to Fire Chief Tommy MacLeod.
“It was fully engulfed when we got there,” Mr MacLeod said, describing flames escaping through a door and window on the front of the house.
Eighteen firefighters from the department responded with four trucks. Murray River Fire Department provided mutual aid.
It was more than six hours before firefighters were able to leave the scene.
“We got (the fire) knocked down, but then you’ve got to get all the hot spots and make sure you don’t have to be called back,” Mr MacLeod said.
“It had gotten into the attic and there are lots of lots of little nooks and crannies in an old house.”
Mr MacLeod said the house had working smoke detectors and he believes that is what alerted the occupants to the blaze.
“We are glad everyone got out; it’s a tough time in the middle of the night like that,” Mr MacLeod said.
The owner of the house, Anne Courtney, nor her two sons, Kyle and Tyson, could be reached for comment.
A gofundme account has been set up in an effort to help the family who lost all of their belongings. See https://www.gofundme.com/kkxxh-house-fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.