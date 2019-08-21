The choice of an appropriate emoji to slap on the PC government following a failed pre-election promise to make shingle shots available to Islanders over age 60, free of charge is easy.
Emoji - Unamused Face (A deliberate lack of emotion. May be used to show that someone is unimpressed)
The province reneged on its proposal posthaste and as a result this population’s most in-need demographic is left to personally pay the bill.
An Island senior must pay a total of $335.90 out of pocket for the immunization. Broken down, the process, which requires two shots spaced a few months apart, costs $147.95 each. Twenty dollars of that total goes to the pharmacy for giving the injection. If the recipient goes back to a pharmacy for the repeat dosage they must pay the service fee again.
A senior does have the option of requesting the shot from their family doctor and not pay the injection fee but as we all know, it could take months to get an appointment.
Emoji - Face with Exploding Head. (Replaces a curse word. Use this to express annoyance or anger)
Shingles is caused by the same virus as chickenpox and can cause serious health effects. PEI’s Chief Public Health Office recommends a shingles vaccine for all Islanders over age 60.
Based on the 2016 Census the number of seniors, age 65 and over, living on PEI increased 3.6 per cent in 2018.
Boiled down that means the senior population continues to outpace growth of the working age in this province.
If you want to do the math the estimated population of PEI in 2018 was 153,244.
Emoji - Worried Face (Raised or furrowed eyebrows, and a broad frown. May convey a variety of moderately sad or tense emotions, including concern, anxiety)
The bottom line is many PEI seniors living solely on government pensions that pull them close, if not below the poverty line, cannot afford to pay for the procedure.
Emoji - Face with Cold Sweat (Shows stress. Typically refers to a specific situation)
To add salt to the wound the province had the audacity to talk down to the province’s seniors by saying non-political laymen/women wouldn’t understand the reasoning behind government’s change of face.
The province contends research must be done before a sincere offer can be made available to the senior public.
In simple terms this means government will look at what’s being done in other provinces before committing. Once again PEI is the sheep that follows rather than leads.
Emoji - Pensive and Disappointed Face. (Both convey a sense of sadness and disappointment)
It is possible that PCs may follow through with its covenant in 2020 but dollars to donuts the fee already paid by hundreds of seniors this year will not be reimbursed.
Emoji - Loudly Crying Face. (Shows hurt, pain, and upset)
Emojis are a trendy method of expressing emotions but sidestepping on a critical promise to seniors is far from amusing.
The message is clear: seniors are too often secondary.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
