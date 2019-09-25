It is significant that over the past two years tens of thousands of dollars have been raised by individuals and organizations who see the importance of having a facility for long-term recovery from mental illness and addictions.
From the beginning Lennon Recovery House has been built on the foundation of community support. That shouldn’t end with government taking over but rather contributing to this extremely necessary project.
Lennon House, the brainchild of grieving mother Dianne Young, was created in response to the lack of government long-term solutions for people in need of the service.
Ms Young chose to take the bull by the horns and look for solutions for helping those in recovery relearn the life skills they need to integrate back into society.
Yes, government needs to pitch in and they already have with some funding. What they don’t need to do is take over as has been suggested by supporters in recent weeks.
Lennon Recovery House is a nonprofit organization. And that is in part why so many people choose to support it through fundraising efforts and individual donations.
From day one Islanders have grasped the importance of Lennon House. A fact which is evident in the countless fundraisers, some of which have grown into annual events.
Ms Young has done her due diligence in looking at other facilities and has come to the conclusion Lennon House can work.
Enough teetering on the fence. It is past time to provide funding to open the doors and let the healing begin.
Charlotte MacAulay
