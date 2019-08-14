It was a rare, and refreshing, moment of political candour as Transportation Minister Steven Myers acknowledged goofing in approving the timing of necessary upgrades to the storm sewer system on Montague’s waterfront.
“I signed off on it, but had I known it was going to be right there at the waterfront, it would have been moved to the fall,” the minister said after a local business criticized the decision to send in department works crews, which included cutting off access to the The Station Cafe, during one of the busiest periods for the seasonal restaurant.
To his credit, Myers did not hide behind government communication staff, a tactic too often the calling card of politicians wanting to avoid being held publicly accountable for actions they are publicly accountable for.
Modern politics is sanitized by timidity driven communication strategies that lose the personality of a politician. Myers is fighting back against bureaucratic blandness and it is part of the reason why he is the best performing minister in the Dennis King government.
But with candidness come questions.
Economic impact of infrastructure projects is not a current consideration of the Department of Transportation in developing plans to fix, build and modify roads, bridges or sewer systems. We have two construction cycles: summer and fall. The province can’t avoid all negative impacts.
But there is no reason why government should not do minimal investigation to best determine when and how projects proceed. If a pile of documents are plunked on a minister’s desk, it should include basic information including the potential negative impact on local business. Only then can a minister green light a project with full knowledge of the facts. For any minister to catch the economic impact on local business, he or she would need to dig into the minutia of the paperwork offered by the department and then use local knowledge to determine something is amiss.
Even something marginally better than the very basic level of interaction that passes as communication between government and community would go a long way to minimizing impact. Can modifications be made to the start date or perhaps the hours of construction that would minimize economic impact? Remember it’s small business on the Island that is paying for the infrastructure in the first place.
The issue is provincial infrastructure projects follow a long held, and predictable, formula that places a priority on the needs of government over the needs of those impacted.
Some suggest that the business should be compensated. On first blush, and thinking only of a single incident, it seems appropriate. But government projects impact many communities and many businesses every year. Every construction season could turn into a never ending legal battle over negative impacts, perceived and real. The last thing Islanders need is bureaucracy wasting effort fighting needless legal fires and then passing the bill onto taxpayers.
The far better course is to bring local business and communities into the planning phase to develop plans that minimize impact and accommodate the needs of both government and local business.
We live in an era where politicians embrace theatrical apologies. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a career apologizing for the actions of others.
With the notable exception of being caught breaking federal conflict of interest regulations, the prime minister has failed to offer the same contrition for the actions of his government.
That is what sets Myers’ declaration apart. It wasn’t an apology, but it is public ownership of a mistake. And we can use more of that in Canadian politics.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
