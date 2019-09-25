Rob Phelan pitched five shutout innings to lead the Peakes Bombers to a 7-0 win over the Morell Chevies and tied their best-of-five Kings County Baseball League semifinals at two games apiece. The deciding fifth game will go this Wednesday at Church Field in Morell. Probable game time start is 6:30 pm.
It was a beautiful late afternoon to begin the autumn season at MacDonald Field. Peakes opened up a 3-0 lead after two innings on an RBI ground out by Jake McLaren and RBI single by Rob Phelan. The Chevies threatened to do some damage in the top of the third, however the Bomber infield made a 4-6-3 double with Chevies on first and third. The Bombers left the bases loaded without scoring in the bottom of the third. They then put the game out of reach scoring four runs in the fourth inning. Sean Corcoran and Connor Myers had RBI singles and Tyson MacInnis drove in the final two runs to make the score 7-0. Phelan pitched five innings of control ball as he tossed strikes enabling the Chevies to put the ball in play. Dillon Doucette pitched the last two innings. An estimated crowd of 150 watched the game.
Last Wednesday, the Chevies beat the Bombers by a score of 4-3. Jarrod Laybolt drove in Scott Harper with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a 1-1 tied heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Chevies snapped the deadlock on a pair of RBIs by Logan Gallant and Darcy Affleck. Down 3-1 in the sixth the Bombers scored two runs to tie the contest capped by an RBI single down the third base line by Connor Myers. The teams did not score again until Harper’s winning run.
The Alley Stratford Athletics defeated defending champs, Northside Gills Construction Brewers 4-3 to complete the three-game sweep. Brady Arsenault pitched six strong innings for the A’s. Jonathon Arsenault pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Shawn MacDougall had a two run home run to lead the offence. Jacob Smith’s two out RBI double scored the game winning run in the fourth inning.
Northside will not be returning to the finals for a shot at defending their title. They had a similar season last year as far as the regular season went, coming back from terrible starts to make the playoffs on the last day of the regular season. They were obviously missing their hard throwing ace and playoff MVP from last year’s final, Jordan Stevenson. Still they had a pretty good second half and all three losses to the A’s were close games.
Congrats to the Brewers.
