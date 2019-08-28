One end of my father’s farm bordered the south side of Shepard Road and The Seven Mile. I have many happy childhood memories of walking or biking across the fields to visit my good buddy Shep, and his folks, who lived over that way.
“We were blessed with great neighbours!” I can still hear my father say. He often spoke highly of the Shepard family, and recounted fond memories of working alongside and socializing with his treasured neighbours. I guess the friendship between my good buddy Shep and I is one that reached back generations.
In all my years growing up in the Cardigan area, I never did hear my father refer to that dip in the Seven Mile Road as Darkies Hollow. My curiosity peaked, recently, when I heard musician Scott Parsons describe that little piece of down home, and call it by that name. He mentioned that he drew on stories from the people in that area for inspiration on his new CD titled Darkies Hollow. I held on every word of his interview and songs. Here he was speaking on the radio about a chapter in Cardigan history I knew very little about, in spite of having lived there all my life.
As I got a little older, I came to learn that a lot of the friends I went to school, church, and the ball field with were descendants of some of the first Black Islanders to settle on PEI. I don’t recall these friends openly celebrating their heritage in the way my Irish family or our Scottish neighbours did theirs. In fact, it seems to me they didn’t bring up their black ancestry at all. I often wondered if they were quiet about their roots because they had experienced or feared racial discrimination.
When I heard Scott Parsons tell the story and sing his song Hattie’s Prayer, I knew I had to convince him to perform his music and share these stories at Kaylee Hall this summer. The Hattie in Hattie’s Prayer is the late great Hattie Hughes who lived 92 years in the area where the Cardigan River narrowed.
Scott’s song describes Hattie’s story of her mother dying when she and her three brothers were still only small children. They were left to be raised by their loving widowed father, Edmund Walsh. Some of the powers that be unjustly judged the single father incapable of parenting the children by himself. One day the nuns attempted to abduct Hattie and her brothers, but her father told them to go and hide out in the fields. This way they managed to escape being sent to the orphanage and adopted out to God knows where.
Scott’s descriptions of his conversations with Hattie left me wanting to hear more. I thought I could recall hearing Dutch Thompson interview Hattie for his CBC radio program Bygone Days. On the Sunday after hearing him on the radio, I had time to consult Mr Google. My search turned up the interview on Dutch’s website Island Voices.
Anyone who follows local sports would be familiar with Hattie’s children and grandchildren, who are all gifted athletes. Hattie’s husband, Harry Hughes, was a great ball player himself back in the day. He was a great friend of my father, and they shared interests in forestry and fiddle music. I have the fondest memory of Harry and my Dad whistling fiddle tunes back and forth to each other over the phone. What I would give to have a recording of that now.
I found myself getting emotional as I listened to Hattie’s voice and words on that Sunday morning. She spoke of the great love her father had for his family, and how he would kneel on the floor, beside the tick of straw they slept on, to pray with them each night. Dutch interviewed her expertly, and they covered topics ranging from family to farming, salmon fishing, hauling ice, pound parties, moonshine and more. Time and time again, the thread of great poverty ran through her stories. But I was struck by her optimistic attitude, and the fondness with which she recalled the past and living through the hard times. It seemed poverty forced family and neighbours to look out for one another. It was a sentiment I had heard my own father echo when recalling his childhood.
The contributions of the descendants of the Black Islanders to the Cardigan area is undeniable. These awesome families are leaders in the community to this day. The resilience of remarkable individuals like Hattie Hughes, and the legacy of people like her, is long overdue for celebration. Scott Parsons album Darkies Hollow goes a long way towards doing exactly that. Come out and enjoy this award winning singer/songwriter and guitarist. I think he may give us one of the most historically significant performances we’ve ever had at Kaylee Hall.
***************
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground concert series continues at Kaylee Hall this Thursday, August 29 at 8 pm. This week, hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge welcome singer songwriter Scott Parsons as their special musical guest.
Scott is a multi-disciplined Island musician who has consistently utilized his accomplishments to enrich both himself and his community. His involvement with theatre, film, radio and television has sparked an artistic creativity that carries over to his work with disabled and high-priority youth.
Scott’s body of work spans nearly five decades and he has played too many benefits, bars and small venues to be named. His folk festival appearances have included the Mariposa Folk Festival (Toronto), Winnipeg Folk Festival, Calgary Folk Festival, Vancouver Folk Festival, the Islands Folk Festival (Vancouver Island), Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival, Deep Roots Festival (Wolfville, NS), the Wymarsh Festival (Ontario), Seattle Folklife Fair, Montreal Celtic Festival, Gene MacLellan Song Festival (PEI), PEI Jazz and Blues Festival and the Stan Rogers Festival.
He has done two extensive tours of Switzerland and has played across Canada, the US, England, Wales, Scotland and the Orkney Islands. He has opened for Blue Rodeo, Jesse Winchester, backed up the infamous Daisy Debolt and was bass player for Gene MacLellan. Throughout his career, Scott has been more than willing to donate his time and energy to his community. He has played at many benefits for individuals and organizations and performed at citizenship ceremonies for the province of PEI and the government of Canada.
The latest album for Scott is a true gem of a record that sees him continue his exploration and musical recounting of black history on PEI. He began this exploration with his very first record, Jupiter Wise, and continued with The Old Stock a few years ago. The title track on Darkie’s Hollow, refers to the location of the Shepard family homestead and local gathering place on the Seven Mile Road. Parsons spent time in the company of Stella Shepard gathering stories and sayings which he incorporated into the lyrics of the song. Stella’s Dream is based on a traumatic incident in Shepard’s own life. The lyrics address an attempt by nuns to abduct her baby so it could be sold into the United States. Only the efforts of a conscientious Island doctor prevented that from happening.
Also based on a true story is Hattie’s Prayer. Acclaimed black boxer George Godfrey’s story is told in Old Chocolate. Godfrey, a bare knuckles boxer, fought in the Boston area and was said to have been ready to take on the legendary John L Sullivan. The fight was quashed by authorities because race laws of the day would not allow it.
Scott has focused on stories like these because he believes people need to hear them. He feels they should discover stories through their own accounts and the accounts of their families, as opposed to being forced to rely solely on court records that he says can give a distorted view of what life was actually like for black residents of PEI.
Scott recorded the album at Barking Dog Studio in Blooming Point with Laura Powell and Morrison serving as the record’s producers. Scott’s former bandmate, Dennis Green, came in from Vancouver to lay down guitar parts for the record. Others featured on the record include guitarist Mike Peters, bass players Jason Furness and Peter Richards, vocalists Leona Carmichael and Elise Moher, harmonica player Colin Campbell and drummer Johnny King.
