This time last year, the schoolhouse in Korah, Ethiopia was a bare brick building with no doors or windows and a dirt floor.
Thanks to the efforts of a few dozen volunteers who organized the 2018 East to East Walk Run Wheel, that building has been transformed.
“It is uplifting for us,” volunteer Barb Callaghan said. “We did that little tiny thing and look what happened because of it.
“So often you contribute to something and you don’t get to see the outcome.”
Ms Callaghan is one of the organizers behind the event, which saw 102 eager participants trek the 6.6 kilometres from Monticello School to St Margaret’s Hall on the Northside Road.
Marion and Jim Harris have been traveling to the East African location for the past several years helping out where they can.
They decided last year to hold a fundraiser to make the school a better place for the approximately 150 children who attend.
East to East was such a success last year they have decided to make it an annual event. This time funds are being raised to build a day care in the same community.
“It will be a great aid for the mothers in the community in helping them find employment,” Ms Harris said.
The level of poverty they see each time they return for a visit can be disheartening.
The people who live in the area of the village, are literally living on a garbage dump.
The people of Korah, who are of the third generation, have been shunned from society all because they have leprosy, and aids.
Their world is a level of poverty most can’t even imagine, yet the Harris’s see hope and their only goal is to make the lives of the people who live in the village better in any way they can.
“We do see a difference and we are seeing progress,” Ms Harris said.
The couple have been traveling to Ethiopia since 2005 and over time have come to know many people.
Individuals who have the amazing capacity of love for their families and who look beyond their physical circumstances.
“The experiences we have had make you think about life,” Mr Harris said.
With people in eastern PEI now helping through the annual fundraiser, the Harris’s are even more confident they are making a difference.
Ms Callaghan and Donna MacCormack are the chief cook and bottlewashers at the pancake breakfast during East to East.
Initially the breakfast was to be a bit of a thank you to participants, but it ended up being a grand finale last year.
Many people gathered at St Margaret’s Hall to cheer on the participants and they too took part in the breakfast.
“It is an awesome day to see everyone come together for a good cause,” Ms MacCormack said.
“It is a social event as much as anything.”
This year organizers are hoping for more of the same.
The event takes place on Saturday, August 17. Registration begins at 8 am at the Monticello Schoolhouse.
