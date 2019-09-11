Despite ongoing physician recruitment efforts, thousands of Islanders languish on wait lists and communities press for urgent and longer term solutions to maintain their medical clinics as well as hospital and ER services.
Clearly, physician recruitment and retention action must be stepped up to address the immediate crisis, and Island residency positions must be doubled from the mere five at present, and later tripled to integrate new young physicians into our province’s health care system.
However, the longer term and more certain approach to secure medical service for our communities, towns and cities on Prince Edward Island is to offer medical education, and produce our own doctors right here on the Island as every other province does. A medical faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island will serve to benefit all Islanders, and it is well within our capability. All it takes is the political will to make it happen.
Momentum is building for a medical school at UPEI. First, the need has been expressed over and over by Islanders through the growing wait lists for family physicians. Charlottetown City Council and the Alberton, O’Leary and Tignish Town Councils have also promoted the project as a way of securing medical service for their communities. Other municipalities across the Island have given their support, or are considering resolutions endorsing the plan.
President Aziz of UPEI, who has experience in establishing a medical faculty in the British Columbia Interior, and set up an engineering faculty at the Charlottetown Campus has indicated his support to Premier Dennis King for a medical school.
Thankfully, Egmont MP Robert Morrissey and Sharon Dunn, Egmont candidate for the New Democrats, have thrown their support to the establishment of a medical faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island as a way to secure medical service for all Island communities.
We need to hear support from all Island federal candidates for a medical faculty at UPEI in this fall’s federal election to insure our MPs will support the project no matter what the election outcome, since success for the medical school will require collaboration and financial support at all levels, municipal, provincial and federal.
Dr. Herb Dickieson,
Retired physician and former MLA
(0) comments
