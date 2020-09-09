The Artisans on Main collective and their visitors will still have a view of the Montague River when they open next fall, but the view will be from the north bank rather than the south following a move to a new location.
The group will turn the old freight shed, on the Montague waterfront, into their new art studio, gallery and shop.
“It’s an enthusiastic move,” Carla Morgan, one of the artists, said.
“It means we’ll have to pay less rent.”
The artisans’ currently pay for rental space year round.
Under a new agreement with the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation, they will only pay rent for the portion of the year they are open and have the most business: June through September.
“I think it can be something
that benefits both of us,” Tom Donahoe, director of the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation, said. He expects Artisans on Main could bring more foot traffic to the water- front.
The new location will allow the group to renew the lease each year for at least the next five.
The group is putting their creative minds together to figure out how to best utilize the space and make it welcoming to artists, and visitors.
“Hopefully it will be a space that will connect with people. I’d like to see anybody doing arts, crafts or gifts joining us,” Ms Morgan said, noting she sees potential for workshops and a variety of activities.
Artisans on Main will be open at its current location, 10 Water Street, for the remainder of the month of September.
