It’s hard to escape the vast ripple effects COVID-19 has had on our communities.
Everyone is practicing physical distancing, or should be, many businesses have locked their doors and trips are cancelled.
A glimmer of hope though has been artists. Performers are no further than a digital stone’s throw when searching out a live performance
Local artists of the Maritimes, along with bigger names in Canadian music, have all turned on a live feed on social media to entertain us in our homes.
Artists have been helping make life in this time of self-isolation more bearable. Dare I say even heartwarming.
Sometimes artists can get a bad wrap but in a time such as this, their importance can really shine. Whether it is a musician plucking a few tunes for us to tap our feet to, or maybe a visual artist doing a paint-night style session on social media, our artists are a cornerstone of our communities that help enrich life, whether we are isolated or not.
Sean MacDougall
