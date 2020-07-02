A perfect example of why the public was against amalgamation: June 24th issue of The Eastern Graphic on page 10: ‘Three Rivers has a lovely new splash park.’
Where the heck in Three Rivers is this splash park?
Three Rivers is a very large place. Which town, that all us Islanders are familiar with, is this park located?
The clue to this is in the write up: it is jointly funded by the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI.
Helen Stewart,
Milltown Cross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.