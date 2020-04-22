It is becoming the itchy feet stage of COVID-19 as we see the first signs of public pushback to our imposed lockdown, and increasing demand on government to offer a timeline for a return to normal.
Being the polite bunch we are, what qualifies as pushback on PEI amounts to trout fishermen complaining about a delay in the season. It pales in comparison to the bully pulpit idiocy of the American president’s prodding of his political base to rise up in opposition to public health expertise.
While we can look down our nose at the US with contempt, fear, amazement and bemusement, the reality is how our neighbour handles COVID has a very real impact on when and how we return to some semblance of normal in this province and country.
PEI has done a credible job promoting social distancing, unnecessary travel and limiting access to the province. At the time of writing there are just 26 cases of COVID, with no hospitalizations or deaths. Our success, however, is but one small piece of the reopening puzzle. PEI is an island, but not as far as the virus is concerned.
Northumberland Ferries, an anchor of the provincial economy, is delaying its seasonal opening until June 1. While it makes the delivery of goods more difficult, it makes sense from a public safety perspective.
It appears there will be a spring lobster season. When exactly it starts remains to be seen. What is clear is the federal government is trying to have its cake and eat it too on the road to a decision.
During a recent press conference both Premier Dennis King and Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox called on the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to make a decision, as only it can, rather than force Island fishers and processors to pick between bad and worse options. (In the process the King administration is proving how unnecessary fisheries is as a standalone, powerless provincial department, which may come in handy when the premier decides a cabinet shuffle is required.)
Daily the prime minister speaks to Canadians of the importance of social distancing and self-isolation. If DFO were listening to its boss, the decision on a lobster season would be easy. No. Not until it’s safe for fishermen, crew and plant workers. Such a decision would transition the discussion from when should a season start to how can the federal government offset the loss to the provincial economy.
Instead of bold leadership, DFO is asking associations across the region to poll members on if a season should be held, whether it can be conducted safely, and if a delay is necessary how long should it be.
This deflection puts fishermen in the untenable position of having to decide between personal financial gain and provincial public safety. It is an unacceptable and unfair ask of them.
Consultation on how to run a fishery during ordinary times is one thing. Using the guise of consultation during a public health crisis to avoid making a direct decision is both unseemly and a potential public health hazard that could quickly jump from boats and processing plants to homes and community transmission, something the Island has thus far avoided.
Because of our success, it is possible the King government could move to ease some provincial restrictions in the reasonably near future, perhaps four to six weeks. When we welcome tourists or ramp up exports depends on how well other provinces, regions and countries do in stamping out the virus.
Eventually we’ll see movement within the Maritimes. It may take longer to open the doors to Quebec and Ontario, where COVID has inflicted greater harm. Given the cavalier attitude in many parts of the US, opening our national border anytime soon seems folly.
We all want this to be over, but success involves far more than us. Our new normal must be public safety first, followed by a gradual reopening of our economy when science and facts dictate it is safe.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
Definitely not a good idea for lobster fisherman or for people working in the processing plants.
This will end in disaster and for what?
Lobster fisherman will get their EI for another year and get next to nothing for their catch and processors will work closely and get sick.
Not worth the hassle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.