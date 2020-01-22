Editor,
On January 14, the PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy and the MacKillop Centre for Social Justice released their 6th Annual Child and Family Poverty Report Card in conjunction with Campaign 2000 annual report card.
Campaign 2000 is a coalition of 120 organizations across Canada. Its aim is to measure progress of the 1989 all party unanimous House of Commons resolution to end child poverty in Canada by the year 2000. The resolution’s promise was never honoured and poverty eradication has happened at a snail’s pace.
Apart from a few small improvements, mainly the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), an improved economy, reduced unemployment rates and increases in the minimum wage, PEI’s child and family poverty rate is slightly better than many other provinces. On an International level 20 OECD countries are doing better than Canada. The national child poverty rate decreased by 3.3 per cent since 1989 or 0.12 points per year. At that pace it will take Canada 156 years to eradicate poverty. Thirty years after the 1989 resolution, both Canada and PEI have the same child poverty rate of 18.6 percent.
The Canada Child Benefit was instituted in July 2016 and according to the latest data, PEI seems to have benefited slightly better than other provinces as a total of 930 children were lifted from poverty in the first 18 months. That’s a 14.5 per cent reduction or a 3.7 per cent overall reduction in the PEI poverty rate. This is the first time since 2001 that PEI’s child poverty rate dipped below 20 per cent. Nova Scotia improved its child poverty rate by less than one per cent to 24.2 or almost one in four children - an example of the CCB’s uneven application across Canada.
A breakdown of PEI’s overall poverty rate shows there are 5,320 children in poverty and 23,710 people overall for a 16.6 per cent poverty rate. Senior poverty is trending upwards at 15.7 per cent or 4,480 people while people in poverty in the 18 to 64 group number 13,910 or 15.7 per cent.
Indigenous peoples have the highest poverty rates in Canada at 53 per cent. Locally, Lennox Island reserve has the highest poverty rate of any PEI community at 46.9 percent. Immigrant poverty is shockingly high in this province at more than 63 per cent in 2015 and little change since then. Although Cardigan has the second lowest per cent of child poverty of the four federal ridings, Georgetown has a poverty rate of 32.1 percent, followed by Murray River at 25.9 per cent, Belle River at 20.6 per cent, Montague at 20.6 per cent and Mount Albion at 20 per cent. Charlottetown riding has the highest poverty percentage at 22.3 per cent. District 3 leads at 24.9 per cent, followed closely by Districts 8 and 31. Malpeque riding has the lowest poverty rate at 11.7 per cent in spite of North Rustico’s 21.1 poverty rate. Egmont riding at 16 per cent has several communities with high poverty levels. Besides the Lennox Island rate, Slemon Park’s rate is 21.2 per cent with Coleman, O’Leary and Ellerslie all exceeding 19 per cent.
On August 9, 2019, Canada introduced a new poverty measurement called the Market Basket Measure (MBM). It has several limitations as an official measurement although revisions are expected in February. It underestimates the poverty threshold and therefore the rate of poverty.
More strategic government investments have to be made to speed up poverty eradication. The most serious and immediate changes must focus on the situation of indigenous child and family poverty. This will require federal and provincial collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Metis to step up all efforts to provide more income, adequate housing, child care, child welfare services, clean water and improved health services on reserves. The 2020 federal budget should outline how this can be done. A federal investment of $6 billion in the 2020 federal budget would strengthen Canada’s Poverty Reduction Strategy and keep it on its target to eradicate 20 per cent of poverty by 2020.
One of the most promising programs, according to the PEI report card, is the Job Guarantee (JG) which offers decent jobs with decent pay, at $15 per hour with benefits. The JG is inflation proof and recession proof and is the missing piece of the employment strategy. It is part of a broader safety net for economic security based on public services jobs in communities and led by the federal government. Its authors see it as the fastest, best and cheapest way to eradicate poverty.
The report cards also recommend an increase in the CCB accompanied by the Dignity Dividend, a targeted GST credit of $1,800 to each child and adult in poverty, to lower poverty by 50 per cent by 2025. Other suggestions include a Universal Pharmacare Plan led by the federal government, increased efforts to provide new social housing units which are energy efficient, a doubling of the Canada Housing Benefit, an end to PEI’s divisive 2 EI zones and improvements to EI benefits and welfare among other suggestions. Canada and PEI have a long way to go to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals of eradicating poverty by 2030. In the meantime, children and adults in poverty suffer physically, mentally and socially.
Mary Boyd,
Coordinator, PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy and MacKillop Centre for Social Justice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.