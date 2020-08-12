The Alley Stratford Athletics defeated the Morell Chevies by a 10-5 margin on Sunday to virtually clinch top spot in the Kings County Baseball League. The Peakes Bombers can still tie the A’s for top spot, however it will be an awesome task to do so. The Bombers (6-3) would have to beat the Clippers and PEI Youth Selects. The Selects game was suspended when the lights went out at Memorial Field due to a time curfew. If the game is needed, the Bombers would be coming to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 8-5.
In the Athletics victory, Brady Arsenault tossed the win while Ethan Francis pitched the final three innings for the save. Grant Grady continued his torrid hitting pace. Grady, Dominique Ryan, Ryne MacIssac and Tyler Taylor all had three hits for the winners. Scott Harper and Logan Gallant went 3/4 for the Chevies while Taylor Larkin chipped in with a home run.
The Athletics had to deal with a stubborn Charlottetown Jays squad last Wednesday. The A’s were down to their last out in the top of the seventh inning when they scored four runs, highlighted by a bases clearing triple by Jon Arsenault, to secure a 12-9 victory. The veteran Jays squad was led by Brodie Coffin who went 3/3 which include a double, Greg Stapleton went 2/4 with a double and Robin Hood blasted a three run triple.
The Cardigan Clippers clinched their first play-off round since the early 2000’s when they split a double header with the PEI Youth Selects. The Clippers rebounded after a 5-2 loss in the first game to defeat the Selects 5-3. Ben Doucette’s three run home run proved to be the difference. Doucette has been a steady bat all season for the Clippers. He is a chip off the old block and he gets his hustle and competitiveness honestly from his Dad, Lennie who had some pretty good years in the KCBL with the Mt. Stewart Huskies back in the 1990’s.
Peakes Bombers and Grant Thornton Tigers engaged in a pitcher’s duel at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Dillon Doucette provided all the runs the Bombers needed when he clouted a two run home run in the first inning to give Peakes a 2-1 win. Ethan Smith tossed a six hitter for the complete game victory. Tyler Johnston allowed only three hits in absorbing the loss.
The Tigers have been officially knocked out of play-off contention. The Tigers had trouble putting across runs throughout the 2020 season. Their pitching was outstanding with two of the best to play the game --Tyler Johnston and former play-off MVP, Jordan Stevenson.
Standings... Stratford 8-2, one full game ahead of the second place, Morell Chevies, With one game to go for both teams, the A’s own the tie breaker if they are tied for top spot. Peakes Bombers are in third with a 6-3 record. The Clippers sit at an even .500 with a record of 4-4.
Schedule games... Wednesday evening; Grant Thornton Tigers finish up their year in Morell to take on the Chevies. At Memorial Field, the Charlottetown Jays will finish their schedule taking on the Cardigan Clippers. There are some make-up games so stay tuned.
Dominoes Pizza “player of the week” Dillon Doucette of the Peakes Bombers. In three games, Doucette had five hits six RBI’s and two home runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.