The defending 2019 champs are still alive in the Kings County Baseball League final defeating the Morell Chevies 9-0 at the Church Field in Morell.
The Stratford Athletics broke out of a series run shortage in one huge inning. Stratford, who scored only two runs in the series finals in the first three games, quadrupled that output in the second inning of game four scoring eight runs.
Chevies starter Ben MacDougall, who was on his 18th frame of scoreless innings suddenly got into control problems in the second. He walked the bases loaded and then gave up a two run double to Athletes catcher Adam Smith. Shawn MacDougall belted a long grand slam home run to left centre field to put the finishing touches on the eight run outburst.
Tyler Taylor scattered 11 hits to earn the complete game shutout. Shawn MacDougall led the Athletics offense batting 2/4 including the grand slammer. Jon Arsenault and Adam Smith also batted 2/4 while Jacob Smith reached base on all four of his trips to the plate. Smith had a pair of base hits and a couple of walks. Matt Barlow went 3/4 to lead the Chevies. Logan Gallant and Scott Harper each had two hits in four plate appearances. Two nifty double plays were turned by the Stratford infielders.
In the second inning, second baseman Allister Smith let a liner fall at his feet before picking it up to get a 6-3 double play. Morell had a rally going in the third inning when Logan Gallant hit a sharp liner down the third base line, however Athletic’s third baseman Grant Grady snared the liner, stepped on third, and threw a sharp one hopper to first baseman Randy Taylor who made a nifty scoop of his own to complete the double play.
Last Wednesday Morell took a 3-0 lead in the series defeating the A’s by a score of 6-2. Troy Coffin won his second game of the finals. Cole MacLaren and Logan MacDougall had two hits apiece for the Chevies. MacLaren also scored a pair of runs. Grant Grady and Jon Arsenault had two hits each and a double for the A’s.
Game five is at MacNeill Field in Stratford with the start time slated for 7:30 pm.
Last Thursday evening at Peakes Tee, the executive had a taped live version of the 2020 awards banquet. Winners were League MVP, Grant Grady of the Athletics. Grady also won the trophy for the batting title. Rookie of the Year went to Chevies Logan MacDougall. The Lionel King Memorial for hard work and
dedication went to Cardigan Clippers Carter MacLellan. The Harry Hughes Memorial for top pitcher was won by 25-year veteran Troy Coffin of the Morell Chevies. The Trixie Dunn/Aquinas Ryan trophy for leadership and commitment went to Sam Walsh of the Cardigan Clippers.
