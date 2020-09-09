So much hand sanitizer flew out of the dispenser, it covered my shirt completely and it looked like I had a very bad experience with a dribble cup.
And, so began my love-hate relationship with the very COVID necessary hand sanitizing process.
The above incident happened at Anderson’s Creek Golf Club in the very early days of getting back to playing. You rightly had to use the sanitizer before going into the pro shop to register, and in this case, the tall bottle was filled with a watery type sanitizer that shot out like you were turning on the water to have a bath. Thank goodness it was a windy day and the sanitizer dried very quickly.
Not more than a week later I was at Superstore in Charlottetown, and again they had sanitizer for you to use. (This was prior to their current walk-in setup). I walked up, hit the pump, and this time, all over the front of my pants. And not in a good way. Sort of like I missed the bathroom way. I mean how long can you stand there hoping no one sees you while you wait for it to dry? It was not windy, at all, in the store lobby.
It seems there are four kinds of sanitizer. The watery type, the gel type, the spray on, and, the foam dispenser. I now avoid the watery type at all costs. I mean, I ‘try’ to avoid the watery type at all costs.
Just last week I was at the dentist, and their protocols are quite strict. Wearing a mask as you walk in, they ask you to hand sanitize, and the bottle was located on a table that had a variety of masks, gloves, wipes and Kleenex. I specifically remember the Kleenex, because that’s where the sanitizer shot when I made my first pump. The problem is, these watery pump dispensers seem to have just one level of dispensability. That is, it seems impossible to me to pump just a little. Not only that, until you make the first pump, you have no idea if it’s the watery type or the gel kind.
As for the gel itself, I love it. I have it in the truck, we have it at home and many businesses also offer it. I like the feel, the sense of cool during application, and you can clearly tell it’s gel just by looking at the container. I haven’t ruined a single stitch of clothing using a gel.
I’ve only seen the spray sanitizer at restaurants and supermarkets but, that’s not to say it’s not used elsewhere. Usually the employee who is managing the supermarket entrance sprays the shopping carts after each use to ensure the safety of the next customer. I must admit I have grabbed some freshly sprayed carts where the sprayer got a little over zealous. No problem, I just wiped the excess spray off on my pants. Oh, wait.
That brings us to the foam sanitizer. I found this at the entrance to the building that houses a doctor I see. Much like your foam soaps, this comes out evenly,slowly, and, is a delight to spread and cleanse your hands. But do not smell it. Do. Not. Smell. It. I know the residual smell of some brands of sanitizers is a little harsh, but this foam spray could knock a buzzard off a honey wagon. Which begs the question of why we insist on smelling our hands after applying anyway. To me it comes down to a choice of looking like I had a bathroom accident, or a very bad smell, and the very bad smell wins every time.
