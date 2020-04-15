Premier Dennis King tried to soften the blow to his beleaguered Minister of Health, but even the premier’s exceptional communication skills could not hide his frustration with James Aylward. When the Island’s dad publicly chides you for a ‘lapse of judgement’ and expresses disappointment, you know you’re in trouble.
And the minister should be. During the most pressing public health crisis of our time, Aylward failed a basic test of leadership, and then compounded the issue ever since.
The minister’s first mistake was to ignore all the flashing red lights by flying to Ireland on a medical recruitment junket in early March. Upon his return March 13, two days after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, he went to his office, only to be ordered home to self-isolate by Chief Health Officer Heather Morrison. Along the way, the minister made two stops, including a grocery store, which government has repeatedly said is a no-no.
The minister issued a statement indicating he was self-isolating. There was no mention of being shown the door by the CHO or stopping along the way. There were rumours but until CBC asked the question last week of the premier, no public acknowledgment of the minister’s conduct.
If Aylward had offered a full throated explanation and apology, it might have been possible to save face. He didn’t. And the premier and cabinet were too busy dealing with the crisis to do what would normally be done – dump the minister and reshuffle. It explains why the Minister of Health has been benched during PEI’s COVID-19 response.
Hard core Tories claim those criticizing Aylward are playing politics, in particular Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker for describing the minister’s actions as ‘stunningly irresponsible.’ It’s not Bevan-Baker playing politics. It was James Aylward. As Minister of Health he participated in calls with federal and provincial counterparts as early as late January where COVID-19 and its potential impact were discussed. Sure we didn’t know the full extent of the pandemic then, but as minister Aylward had the most current information at his fingertips. And he ignored it.
To now claim it was all very confusing and muddled, so give him a pass, defies common sense and fact.
Both opposition parties have been largely supportive of provincial efforts, including participating in cabinet level committees that oversee our response. The opposition is doing its job, part of which is to hold the Minister of Health responsible for his actions and his continuing public silence. A silence which now strips him of all credibility to speak on any public health issue going forward.
As a province we can be thankful that a Tory bench short in numbers is standing up to the challenge. Attorney General and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson has shaken off missteps early in the Tory administration to find his voice and political footing. Brad Trivers is doing what two months ago would be considered impossible - offer distance education to every student on PEI. Steven Myers overnight changed how government operates and delivers services. Matt MacKay’s folksy demeanour has won praise from the business community and ordinary Islanders. Ernie Hudson is a thoughtful voice for those most in need. Darlene Compton’s mettle will be tested down the road when the bills come in.
They are following the lead of the premier whose empathy and capacity to communicate has offered Islanders reassurance and hope, while his openness to left field ideas is creating a nimble government not scared to fail.
There have been minor stumbles, but on the whole the King administration is rising to the challenge. James Aylward is the exception. Trust must exist for respect to be earned. The trust of front line health care workers and ordinary Islanders in the Minister of Health is now irreparably damaged. He will ride COVID out, neutered on the government bench, while the rest of cabinet do the heavy lifting. And when the appropriate time comes, the premier must express his disappointment in a more tangible manner.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(2) comments
I was disappointed that James did not respond to this issue. We all have times where we make mistakes but I would expect him to stand up and apologize. This to me is his biggest mistake.
It’s incredibly disappointing to have no leadership whatsoever from our minister of Heath during this time of the worst health crisis our island has ever seen in 100 years. It’s like he’s on vacation and no one has heard from him. Is he getting vacation pay? Is he even working?
