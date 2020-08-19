You can almost smell it in the air, the ads popping up on TV, stores rolling out sales on paper, pencils, lunch bags and back- packs.
Back to school is almost here and the province announced students will be attending class in-person starting September 8 albeit with a few differences this year such as the use of the cohort system, staggered times to arrive at school and a ‘strong’ recom- mendation to wear masks.
The premier has said the health of Island children is the top priority yet there seems to be a hesitation to make masks a part of the student dress code for fear of not being able to implement the mandatory use.
What about the dress code in some schools that dictated what young women could and could not wear in school?
The hypocrisy is telling of a double standard. The province will dictate what students can and cannot wear because it’s “not appropriate.”When it comes to a measure experts in the realm of emerging viruses say are imperative for the health of island youth,that will just be kept as a recommendation.
If there is a chance of masks being mandatory for Island youth when they hit the books
next month, the province needs to get on campaigns aimed at the children to educate them on why masks need to be used.
The start of the school year will be a big chapter for many places throughout this period in of the pandemic.There is much potential to capitalize on both great and grim.
The best case scenario is PEI’s youth finish their exams next spring without so much as a blip of interruptions from new cases. The worst case scenario could very well find us back to square one or worse, similar to what Australians in the city of Melbourne are experiencing right now.
Scientific research into schools reopening in South Africa, Finland and Israel found a combination of keeping students in small groups,physical distancing and requiring masks can help keep schools and the communities safe.
Sean MacDougall
