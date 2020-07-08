The Kings County Baseball League got off to a competitive start with the young guns stealing the spotlight.
Jack MacKenzie pitched brilliantly in his Peakes Bombers debut, however it was his first Bomber base hit that gave Peakes a 7-6 walk-off win over the defending KCBL champs, the Stratford Athletics.
MacKenzie’s double to centre field drove in Tyson MacInnis with the winning score. The A’s got to MacKenzie with two runs in the third inning but Peakes scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game. The Bombers scored three runs in the fifth aided by two bases-loaded walks and on a wild pitch scoring Mitch Power. Power scored in the sixth to increase the Bomber lead to 6-2. The A’s were down to their last out when they pushed across four runs to tie the score. Allister Smith’s opposite field two run RBI single capped the four run flurry.
MacKenzie pitched six and two-thirds innings before being relieved by Dillon Doucette who was credited with the win. The Stratford infield turned three double plays in the contest.
At Memorial Field, Charles MacLellan was dominate for the Cardigan Clippers. MacLellan was in complete control as he pitched a complete game 6-0 shutout over the Grant Thornton Tigers.
At Memorial Field in Charlottetown, the PEI Youth Selects and the Morell Chevies split a doubleheader.
The Selects took game one in an eight inning contest. Jacob MacEwen made his KCBL debut going 2/3, which included the winning RBI in the eighth inning.
Nathan Jones had two hits for Morell including a double. Jackson Sherren was the winning pitcher. The Chevies rebounded in the nightcap with a 9-3 victory. Tanner MacLean earned the win for Morell. Top Chevie batters were Nathan Jones and Stephen O’Shea who both collected two hits. Select’s catcher, Sam Worth had a pair of doubles and Keefe Marshall hit a triple.
Future games - Wednesday evening: Morell/Jays, 6:30 pm at Memorial and Clippers/Athletics, 6:30 pm at MacNeill Field.
Friday night - Peakes/PEI Youth Selects at Memorial for a pair. Game one starts at 6:30 pm.
Sunday - Chevies/Clippers, 2 pm, in Cardigan and Stratford/Grant Thornton Tigers 6 pm at Memorial.
The lights are on in Cardigan. The lights were turned on last Friday evening at the JD MacIntyre Memorial Field with an exuberant group of 12-year-olds donning the uniforms for this history-making event. The field was named after JD MacIntyre who passed away in 2007. He was an inspiration when he played minor ball and in the slo-pitch league with the Cardigan Alpines at this same ballfield. His smile and the easygoing attitude made the game a lot more fun.
