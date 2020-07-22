Effective immediately, jumping or diving off the wharf and bridge into the channel at Basin Head Provincial Park is strictly prohibited due to extremely shallow water.
The channel was dredged in late June, however the channel has become shallow again with some areas being only three feet deep according to a press release from PEI's department of tourism
The jumping and diving ban will be in effect for the duration of the 2020 summer season.
Security guards will be on location starting Friday, July 24 for the duration of the season to monitor the wharf and inform beachgoers of the ban. Signage around the wharf will warn beachgoers of the extreme dangers of jumping or diving.
The beach remains open for beachgoers to enjoy and lifeguards continue to be on duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.