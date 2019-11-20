The countdown is on as thoughts in the weeks ahead turn to the season of giving.
There are a multitude of ways people celebrate the holidays, not the least of which are organizations and individuals who do their utmost to make sure no one is forgotten.
The results of volunteers’ efforts are phenomenal. Not only because Christmas boxes and gifts are distributed to help ensure people have a little something extra in the cupboard, but for many it is about the sentiment behind the giving.
A reality for many is this time of year is clouded by loneliness. Often holiday cheer is something they see from the outside looking in and that is where they are most comfortable.
It’s not just a feeling, but a physical reality that doesn’t go away easily.
So if someone says no thank you to an invitation don’t take it personally. It is their way of coping.
Even so simply dropping in with a gift or greeting can go a long way to helping someone feel connected without any added pressure.
It might just give someone the strength to take that risk to socialize on their own terms.
Charlotte MacAulay
