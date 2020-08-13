Beach Point fisherman, Clarence (Chuckie) White pled not guilty to two charges of criminal negligence causing death and two charges under the Canadian Shipping Act in Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, August 13.
Mr White, who lives in Dover, was not present in court. His lawyer who appeared by phone entered the plea.
The charges stem from an incident on June 9, 2018 when two fishing boats, both out of Beach Point, collided resulting in the death of two men on the second boat involved.
A report on the incident from Transportation Safety Board describes what happened on that day when Mr White’s boat, the Forever Chasin’ Tail collided with the Joel ‘98 causing the fatalities. The Joel ‘98 was stopped at the time of the crash.
The case was adjourned until September 8 in Charlottetown Court where Judge Nancy Orr will preside over a preliminary inquiry.
Then on September 10 in Georgetown Court a date will be set for trial.
Mr White elected to be tried by Supreme Court Judge only.
