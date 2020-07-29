For as long as anyone in the St. Margaret’s area can remember locals, summer residents and annual visitors have been enjoying the beautiful and pristine St. Margaret’s Beach. This beach is located on the north side just past the St. Margaret’s Pioneer Cemetery.
My 93-year-old Dad has been coming here since he could ride his bike to it in the 1930s. I and my siblings and cousins have been spending time here since the 1950s. More recently our children and grandchildren have played in the river that runs across the sand, learned to swim in the surf and built sandcastles on the shore. It is the spot to reconnect with relatives and friends on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy a picnic lunch while catching up on the local news.
Historically access to this public beach has been down a couple of paths that run off the Old Queens Highway. The highway has been in existence since the first settlers in this area started travelling along the shore in the 1770s. Friends and neighbours in this area have been consistently denied when requesting permission from the provincial government to block this road or make changes to it. Last week an individual who has recently built a summer rental cottage blocked access to the path. He then used a bulldozer to create an alternative path to the beach. To create this intrusive entryway he destroyed a dune. I find it fascinating that permits were issued for this thoughtless action.
My first question is, why did he receive permits when many other landowners in the immediate area are denied permission to make changes to the Old Queens Highway? Is it a road or isn’t it? I also would like to know why permission was granted to destroy a dune. We all realize erosion is a concern and this destruction will hasten it.
Sadly the new path is quite steep. This creates a barrier to beach goers who have mobility issues, young families with small children and elderly folks who need a gentle slope to access the beach. The people who visit this beach have been coming for generations. They respect this environment. They clean up after themselves and they share the space and welcome visitors.
I hope someone in the government rethinks the permits that were granted. St. Margaret’s Beach is public and should be accessible to all. I am saddened. A local treasure has been changed because of one person’s selfish and self-serving request.
Jean Selines,
Clear Springs, PEI
and Weymouth, MA
