Beck’s Home Furniture & Appliances is on track to re-open its first floor by the end of January.
The four-storey structure, situated on the Montague waterfront, lost half its roof when post-tropical storm Dorian hit PEI in September 2019. In the following days heavy rain had sunk through all four levels of the 100-plus year old building, effectively decimating the entire inventory and causing extensive damage to the interior.
Store manager Jeff Beck says renovations and repairs are “coming along pretty good.”
In past the first floor featured a wide selection of recliners but Mr Beck said the inventory will change a bit at the beginning.
“We’re not sure how it’s going to work because the first floor would have our recliner selection,” he said, adding that he hopes to have mattresses and living room furniture in the same space for folks to choose from.
While the building has been undergoing an overhaul the warehouse beside it has remained open for appliance sales allowing staff to keep working while the showrooms are revamped.
“Appliance sales has been business as usual,” Mr Beck said.
Cahill Construction has been overseeing repair efforts from day one.
Mr Beck said the entire building is insulated and painting is about half-way completed. The next steps will be to install new flooring on the first floor as well as finishing the ceiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.