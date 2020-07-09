Beekeepers in Kings County fear the government has invited small hive beetle, a destructive insect not as yet found on PEI, with hives imported from Ontario in 2020.
The number of hives brought in to pollinate blueberry fields increased from around 2,500 in 2019 to close to 6,000 hives in 2020, mostly from Ontario, while inspections of the imports dropped from 100 per cent to 10 per cent in the same period. This is a 90 per cent decrease in hives examined before leaving Ontario or after being placed in Island fields.
The province attributed the cuts to increased costs and travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In previous years, hives imported from Ontario, where the invasive beetle is now entrenched, were 100 per cent inspected before being allowed to come to PEI. Bees from sources in New Zealand and Australia not affected by the beetle were not available this year, due to restrictions on flights into Canada, and that had some in the blueberry industry concerned there would not be enough bees available to pollinate their fields.
Roger O’Neill is president of the PEI Beekeepers Association and owner/operator of Island Gold. He exports product worldwide, including to Ontario, where the small hive beetle has invaded many honey houses to the point the honey is no longer desirable. If the pest makes it into his processing facility, he will lose his business and resort to a lawsuit against the province to recoup his losses.
Mr O’Neill believes the beetle has likely arrived with the 2020 imported hives.
“There is a certainty it will come here this year,” he said, adding anyone who believes a 90 per cent reduction in hive inspections will be enough to protect Island bees is only focused on having their pollination needs met, and not on the potential harm to beekeepers.
Provincial Apiarist Cameron Menzies said his in-field inspections were completed in late June and he did not find any small hive beetles.
“We inspected 10 per cent of the hives (527) that were imported from out of province this year. This is in addition to the 10-15 per cent of hives that were inspected by provincial inspectors in the respective provinces of origin prior to the hives being exported to PEI,” Mr Menzies said.
“No suspect SHB specimens were detected, nor were any symptoms of American foulbrood disease before or after importation. Hives have begun returning to Ontario.”
Stan and Trudy Sandler’s income from bees is divided almost equally between honey sales and providing pollination services. Mr Sandler circulated a petition in early spring asking the province to close the Island’s borders to Ontario bees.
The Iris beekeeper cares for 2,500 hives and his hives have been in blueberry fields right next to hives from Ontario.
“The solution to my way of thinking is crystal clear,” Mr Sandler said. “Shut the border like Nova Scotia (to imports from affected areas). There shouldn’t be any question about it.”
Mr Menzies said the bees coming from Ontario are from areas outside southwestern Ontario and the Niagara region, where the small hive beetle is out of control but Mr Sandler isn’t convinced any areas in Ontario are free from the beetle.
He also believes the beetles could successfully overwinter in PEI’s sandy soil, which is their preferred habitat, and establish local populations, despite assurances from the province to the contrary.
The tiny, winged beetle enters host hives to lay its eggs. The larvae leave the hive and burrow into the soil, where they pupate and emerge as adults, repeating the cycle. They have successfully overwintered in Michigan, with winter temperatures and sandy soil similar to conditions on PEI, Mr Sandler said.
Healthy hives may withstand an attack of the beetles and beekeepers who immediately remove frames to extract the honey before any larvae hatch may still have a good product, according to Mr Sandler. However, if the beetles gain access to the honey house, where the honey is processed, the results would be catastrophic.
“Once the honey house is infected it will be very hard to get out,” Mr Sandler said, noting that pesticides can’t be used. The destructive larvae ruin the honey and destroy the honeycombs.
Benny Nabuurs, president of the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association, has 300 acres of wild blueberries in fields spread out from Wood Islands to the north shore. He acknowledges there was a gap between what growers and beekeepers wanted to see in 2020. The beekeepers wanted the border closed to Ontario imports and growers wanted the border opened so they could be sure to get the recommended two hives per acre to ensure optimum blueberry harvests.
“There needs to be an expansion of the number of beehives on PEI,” Mr Nabuurs said. “If growers can get what they need here they will buy local.”
“We do have enough bees,” Mr O’Neill said. “What is lacking is financial support.”
A Department of Agriculture initiative to encourage new beekeepers and expand established operations has not so far yielded the desired results.
Both Mr Sandler and Mr O’Neill say financing is difficult to obtain because bees aren’t considered livestock and aren’t collateral for the purpose of obtaining a loan.
Mr O’Neill was also burned three years ago when a verbal agreement for 1,700 hives to go into local berry fields was not honoured, leaving him on the hook for a $200,000 loss of revenue he had to swallow.
The bees must be fed expensive syrup if they’re not out on the fields, so beekeepers don’t want to expand and then have hives idle and bees starving, Mr O’Neill said.
“Close the borders to imports of bees from Ontario,” Mr Sandler maintains.
By shutting the border, growers would have to plan ahead for the next season’s pollination needs and beekeepers would know how many hives to provide, he said.
“What disease is it okay for me to take into the blueberry fields,” Mr O’Neill asks, wondering why his industry doesn’t enjoy the same protection from contaminated sources as other agricultural commodities in the province.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.